Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jeff Samardzija isn’t too worried about an 0-3 start, but he’s not necessarily sold on throwing another 126 pitches as he did in a nine-inning outing on Monday.

The Cubs’ right-hander had no decision in his team’s 3-1 loss to the White Sox at Wrigley Field.

Samardzija gave up one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking just two. He left with the game tied 1-1 after nine innings. The White Sox went on to win in 12 innings.

“Do I want to go out and throw 128 pitches every time?” he said on Wednesday. “Absolutely not, hell no. I do not. But there are times when it calls for it, and there are times it needs to get done and someone’s got to do it.”

Manager Rick Renteria wanted to give Samardzija a shot at a nine-inning victory but the Cubs couldn’t muster the runs and 125 pitches was about all that Renteria wanted to risk.

“Would I do it again?” Renteria said. “I couldn’t tell you right now if I would or I wouldn‘t. It worked as far as him coming out of there with nine innings of one-run ball, and he showed everybody what he’s made of.”

Samardzija brushed off a question about whether people should feel sorry for him due to his hard-luck record after seven starts.

“If they watched the last game, I don’t think they’d feel too badly for me,” he said.

“As long you don’t let it get to you and you keep karma on your side and keep working hard, usually it turns around,” he added. “That’s what I‘m expecting and that’s what I‘m going to do everything in my power to make happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-21

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 1-1, 0.68)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood (2-4) took the mound for a milestone 100th career start on Wednesday but ended with his first career loss to the White Sox. He allowed eight runs, more than doubling his career total vs. the White Sox (three). The last time he allowed eight or more earned runs was on July 12, 2012 (also eight). He also walked a season-high five batters and struck out three Wednesday. Wood suffered his second straight loss and third in four appearances.

--RHP Pedro Strop went on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday with a moderate groin strain. He pitched Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits in one-third inning in the Cubs’ 5-1 loss to the White Sox. Strop (0-2) suffered a mild groin injury early this season. He had one save and a 4.97 ERA. “I didn’t think (using him) was an issue, quite frankly,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We had kept him out and he had been working ... and all indications were he was fine.”

--OF Nate Schierholtz had Wednesday night off after going 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday. The 30-year-old veteran is struggling with a .188 average, but manager Rick Renteria thinks better days are ahead. “I don’t panic; he’s got a history of doing well,” Renteria said. “It’s probably a little longer (stretch) than he’d like it to be in the down time, but he’s still going out there and we’re trying to do everything we can to alleviate the tension he has and let him play.”

--LHP Zac Rosscup is back with the Cubs for the third time after a call-up from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. He had thrown 2 2/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances and served as the 26th man in the second game of an April 16 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. He was recalled once more late in April and tossed a scoreless inning on April 29 in Cincinnati before he was optioned to Iowa on May 3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As long you don’t let it get to you and you keep karma on your side and keep working hard, usually it turns around. That’s what I‘m expecting and that’s what I‘m going to do everything in my power to make happen.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, on his hard-luck 0-3 start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Strop (groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 6.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan