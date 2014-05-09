Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Cubs may be struggling on the field but they lead the major leagues in one category: manager ejections.

Skipper Rick Renteria was tossed out of Wednesday’s game with the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field by home plate umpire Tom Woodring during a fifth-inning pitching change.

It was his third ejection of the season, the most among major league managers. He also was tossed on April 8 and 30 for arguing balls and strikes.

“They have a tough job,” a subdued Renteria said of the umpires earlier this week. “I think at certain times, we just disagree, so we let them know.”

Baseball’s new instant replay system has helped cut the number of ejections during the first month of the season.

Statistics examined by MLB.com during the first three weeks reported three ejections. In 2013, five mangers had been tossed in the same period. In 2012, six were sent off.

This season, 15 managers have been ejected.

Renteria has a long way to go to match the leader. Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox was tossed out 161 times during his career.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 4-1, 2.43 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-2, 1.80)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta worked four innings in only his second start. “I was throwing some pretty good bullets with the heater today (but) I really didn’t have a quality wrinkle to mix in,” Arrieta said. “I normally have my curveball pretty much every time out and wasn’t able to establish that for strikes early or late, so I tried to mix it up as well as I could.” Arrietta gave up four runs (three earned) and nine hits while walking one and striking out another in a no-decision.

--3B Mike Olt hit his first career grand slam (as well as the Cubs’ first of the year) in the eighth inning. He took a 3-2 pitch from Maikel Cleto and launched a 405-foot shot to left field for an 11-4 lead. Olt, who went 2-for-4, has now hit a home run in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He lifted his average to .184.

--LHP Chris Rusin became the first Triple-A Iowa pitcher to throw a no-hitter in 30 years as the Cubs beat the New Orleans Zephyrs 3-0 on Wednesday. Rusin also had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Cubs to their third straight victory. “I‘m feeling pretty good,” Rusin told the Des Moines Register. “It’s never happened to me before. I don’t even know what to think. I don’t even think it’s hit me yet.” Rusin struck out three, walked two and had another runner reach on catcher’s interference. He retired 17 straight batters at one point.

--CF Emilio Bonifacio sat out Thursday’s series finale against the Cubs as Ryan Kalish was slotted in as leadoff batter for only the second time this season. The slumping Bonifacio is 4-for-23 (.174) in his last six games. He hit .309 during the opening month. Kalish, meanwhile, had his second multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-6 with a triple and run scored.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 6.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan