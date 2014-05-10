Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Third baseman Mike Olt is again looking like he can provide some offensive punch for the Cubs.

The rookie appears to have shaken off the effects of a 0-for-12 stretch and regained his offensive footing. Over the last four games, he’s 4-for-10 with three home runs, one of them a grand slam, and six RBIs.

“Oltie hit that big grand slam (on Wednesday) and really gave us some breathing room,” manager Rick Renteria said. “The ball really explodes off his bat.”

Olt, 25, is batting .192 but has a .474 slugging percentage. He leads NL rookies with seven homers and 17 RBIs, but he has 29 strikeouts in 78 at-bats. Eight of his 15 hits have gone for extra bases.

“You know he has a chance to hit it out every time he puts the bat on the ball,” Renteria said.

The Cubs are looking for more consistency out of Olt. In his first 10 games he went 8-for-31 with three homers. In his last 10 games he’s 6-for-33 with eight RBIs.

Originally drafted and signed by the Texas Rangers, Olt was acquired last year as part of the Matt Garza trade. After joining Triple-A Iowa, Olt batted .168 with three homers in 39 games.

--RHP Jason Hammel got no decision on Friday, despite allowing only two runs in seven innings against the Braves. Hammel has opened the season by making seven consecutive quality starts. He has allowed three or fewer runs in 11 straight starts dating back to July 23, 2013.

--3B Mike Olt has homered in three straight games. He hit his seventh homer and picked up his 17th RBI with a third-inning blast against Julio Teheran. Olt leads NL rookies in homers and RBIs. He has eight extra-base hits and seven of his 15 hits are home runs. He is 4-for-10 on the road trip.

--LHP Wesley Wright (0-1) had never allowed a hit to Atlanta’s Jason Heyward and Freddie Freeman until Friday night, when the duo teamed up to beat him. Wright had worked 11 consecutive appearances (eight innings) without allowing a run.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was 0-for-4 against the Braves on Friday. That lowered his batting average away from Wrigley Field to .197. He’s hitting .371 in home games.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-3, 1.62) continues to look for his first win despite recording quality starts in six of seven games. Samardzija allowed one run in nine innings of his last start against the White Sox but did not receive a decision. He has made nine appearances and three starts against the Braves, going 2-1 with a 3.46 ERA. He had a career-high 13 strikeouts in his only start against the Braves last season.

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 6.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

LHP Zac Rosscup

Welington Castillo

John Baker

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan