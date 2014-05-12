Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- It looked like Travis Wood’s career had turned the corner last season, when the left-hander had a 3.11 ERA and was selected for the All-Star Game.

The only thing consistent about Wood this year is his inconsistency.

The 27-year-old Chicago Cubs starter has alternated good and bad starts through the first six weeks of the season, but at least he is due for a good one next.

Wood faces the Cardinals on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series in St. Louis as he tries to bounce back from his worst start of the season last week against the White Sox.

Wood allowed eight runs on eight hits and five walks over four innings in a frightful outing that left him 2-4 with a 4.75 ERA. The only good thing was that he was able to avoid injury when a broken bat almost impaled him.

“I don’t like walking anybody, let alone as many as I did,” Wood said. “I know it wasn’t good.”

Wood, though, had been good in his previous start and it was against the Cardinals as the Cubs took two of three in Chicago.

The Little Rock native matched his season high with seven innings in that victory, allowing two earned runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked none.

At his best, Wood has been every bit as good as last year. He allowed one run on six hits to Arizona in his other victory, walking none and striking out nine.

Now it’s just a question not mixing those bad outings in with the good.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-24

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 2-4, 4.75 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-2, 3.43)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood will try to bounce back from his worst start of the season as the Cubs open a four-game series in St. Louis on Monday night. He allowed eight runs in four innings during a loss to the White Sox last week, issuing five walks and giving up eight hits. Wood, 2-4 with a 4.75 ERA, defeated the Cardinals in Chicago on May 2, allowed two earned runs over seven innings and walking none. He is 4-5 with a 4.90 ERA in 12 career starts against St. Louis.

--RHP Edwin Jackson with fell to 0-3 in eight career games against Atlanta, giving up three runs over six innings in a loss on Sunday. He allowed six hits, including just the second homer hit off him this year. Jackson, 2-3 with a 4.56 ERA, walked two and struck out three. He had fanned nine and walked none over seven innings in a no-decision his previous start.

--1B Anthony Rizzo increased his on-base percentage to .401 with a single and walk in four plate appearances Sunday. The walk was his team-high 24th and his 100th since the start of last season, making him one of just nine players in the majors with 100 free passes in that span. Rizzo is hitting .285 with seven homers and 18 RBIs.

--2B Darwin Barney had a pair of singles in four at-bats on Sunday for his first multi-hit game of the season. After starting the year 6-for-52, he has three hits in his past five at-bats. His average is .153.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think what we need to do is continue to kind of chip away, hopefully, at how we’re supposed to approach our at-bats because that’s the bottom line.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria after a 5-2 loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 6.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan