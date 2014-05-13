Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It took the Chicago Cubs 28 innings to score four runs while absorbing a weekend sweep in Atlanta.

It took them five batters to match that total Monday night at Busch Stadium, a sign of things to come. Banging out a season-high 20 hits, Chicago posted its highest run total in five years, lambasting the St. Louis Cardinals 17-5.

In no way did the Cubs look like a team that entered the night batting a pitiful .228. They worked counts, didn’t miss mistakes and kept moving the line until St. Louis had to use utility man Daniel Descalso to record the ninth inning’s last out.

“We started early and kept chipping away,” Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. “We worked at-bats and got pitches we could handle. Our situational hitting today took a step up. We did a nice job of capitalizing.”

It was a shot of confidence to a team which was in need of one for a while. Chicago entered the night with seven losses in eight games and the National League’s worst record, 12-24.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” said third baseman Mike Olt, who launched a two-run homer to cap a four-run first inning. “That’s what makes baseball such fun.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 0-0, 2.89 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 6-2, 2.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood wasn’t at his best Monday night, but didn’t have to be since the Chicago offense scored 17 runs. Wood gave up five hits, three walks and two hit batters in six innings, but he left with an 11-5 lead and beat St. Louis for the second time in 11 days. Wood also helped himself offensively with an infield hit and a hit-by-pitch, scoring two runs, and he laid down a two-strike sacrifice bunt that led to a two-run fourth.

--RHP Jake Arrieta has yet to allow a run in two career starts against St. Louis, his opponent Tuesday night. Arrieta worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings May 3 in his first start after coming off the disabled list, but he wasn’t involved in the decision in Chicago’s 3-0 win. Arrieta pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday evening, giving up nine hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings of a no-decision. The Cubs won 12-5.

--CF Emilio Bonifacio became the first Chicago player in 27 years to score five runs in a game Monday night. The last was Jody Davis, who did it on June 3, 1987 against the Houston Astros. Bonifacio also banged out four hits, his 13th multi-hit game of the year, and he raised his average 19 points to .312.

--LF Junior Lake knocked in a career-high six runs Monday night, nearly matching his season total of eight entering the game. Lake did a splendid job of hitting to situations, willingly going to right field with men on base in order to move them up and getting rewarded twice with RBI doubles. Three of his four homers this year have come against Cardinals pitching, including a three-run shot in the second inning Monday.

--3B Mike Olt belted his eighth homer of the year, tops among all NL rookies, in the first inning as part of a 2-for-6 game. Olt has four homers in his past six games, and he leads NL rookies with 19 RBIs. Five of Olt’s homers have been two-run shots.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s what we needed. Everyone made adjustments.” -- LF Junior Lake, who knocked in six runs during the Cubs’ 17-5 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 6.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan