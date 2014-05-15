Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- To succeed in the era of 95 mph flamethrowers and shrinking batting averages, a team must carve out victories in one-run and extra-inning games.

The Chicago Cubs have been unable to do that this season. A 4-3, 12-inning defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday dropped the Cubs to 2-8 in one-run contests and 1-5 when the game goes to extra innings.

The latest loss may have been the season’s most frustrating. Reliever Justin Grimm simply couldn’t harness his good stuff in the 12th, walking two batters to fill the bases with one out and then hitting pinch hitter Greg Garcia with a 1-2 pitch to force in shortstop Jhonny Peralta with the winning run.

Cubs manager Rick Renteria is a glass-half-full guy, though, so he opted to focus on how his team continues to rally from deficits instead of moaning over the constant close losses.

“I’d be more concerned if we didn’t fight back,” he said. “The reality is, they took the lead and we came bouncing back. You have to make sure they keep fighting.”

For Chicago to show signs of progress, though, it must do more than fight in the tight games. It has to execute better across the board and turn those close losses into a few more exciting wins.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 4-1, 2.45 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-3, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Veras (strained left oblique) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, although he wasn’t needed due to a rainout. Veras pitched in four games on his rehab assignment at Double-A Tennessee, allowing just one hit and two walks in 4 2/3 innings while fanning three. He started the season as the team’s closer but was demoted when he blew two saves and walked 10 in 5 2/3 innings.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) took RHP Jose Veras’ place on the disabled list. Rosscup has pitched four scoreless innings over four appearances with Chicago, allowing only one hit while walking two and fanning five. The team will make do with two lefties in the bullpen -- James Russell and Wesley Wright -- while Rosscup is absent.

--RHP Jason Hammel, a great addition to the Chicago rotation this year, will take the mound Wednesday night in Busch Stadium. Hammel wasn’t involved in the decision May 4 against the Cardinals, when he allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings in the Cubs’ 5-4 loss. Hammel gave the team a quality start in each of his seven outings, including Friday night in Atlanta, where he allowed two runs in seven frames.

--RHP Jake Arrieta simply couldn’t throw enough strikes to last long Tuesday night, giving Chicago just four innings in what turned into a bullpen-eating, 12-inning loss. Arrieta missed the zone with 40 of his 82 pitches, walking five and striking out five. He surrendered just one run, the first run he allowed in 16 1/3 career innings against St. Louis.

--3B Luis Valbuena pumped some air into his pregame .207 batting average with three hits, including a two-run homer in the third off Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright. Valbuena also doubled in the 12th inning to give the team a chance to go ahead, but the rally fizzled. It was his fourth multi-hit game this year and his second three-hit game.

--C Welington Castillo remained a thorn in the Cardinals’ side with two hits, giving him a career .341 average at Busch Stadium. Castillo has been especially pesky this year, launching a game-winning three-run homer on April 11 and doubling three times on May 2. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

--SS Starlin Castro had a night to forget, going 0-for-6 and leaving the potential tiebreaking run at second with an inning-ending grounder in the 12th. Castro also committed a key throwing error in the bottom of the sixth, handing St. Louis a tiebreaking unearned run. It was his sixth error in 38 games, a pace that would leave him with 26 at season’s end.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re still mixing and matching. Probably continue to do so until we, in general, draw conclusions as to where we see they’re all at.” -- Manager Rick Renteria, on his lineup plans for the slumping Cubs.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 6, and he was activated May 14.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Jose Veras

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan