Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- As the No. 3 hitter in the Chicago Cubs’ lineup, first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s main job is to provide thump, belting at least 20 homers while knocking in around 100 runs.

But Rizzo isn’t afraid to go to Plan B when his club needs baserunners. So when St. Louis starter Michael Wacha was settling into a groove early, Rizzo tried his best to ruin his rhythm and take advantage of an overshifted infield defense.

By bunting for hits in the first and fourth inning, Rizzo not only tripled his career total -- he had one in his first 285 games with Chicago -- but also made Wacha work out of the stretch to cleanup man Starlin Castro.

The results: A first-inning single that kept the line moving and a fourth inning homer which cut the Cubs’ deficit to 4-2. While Chicago may have lost 5-3, Rizzo’s baseball smarts were pretty apparent.

“Wacha’s a great pitcher, so if you can get him throwing from the stretch, maybe you can get him out of rhythm,” said Rizzo. “If the defense is giving you that entire side, take it.”

Those hits might pay off in the long run with fewer overshifted alignments. And maybe even a few more wins, too.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 4-1, 2.75 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-3, 1.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel saw his streak of seven straight quality starts end Thursday when he gave up four second inning runs in St. Louis. Hammel was knocked out in the sixth after allowing five hits and five runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 5-3 defeat. He caused part of his problem in the second by issuing consecutive walks after Yadier Molina’s one-out double, and both walks scored. That turned out to be the difference.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija, the most hard-luck pitcher in baseball this year, takes his winless record and No. 2 ERA in the majors to the Wrigley Field mound Friday against Milwaukee. Samardzija allowed just two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings Saturday night in Atlanta, but was no-decisioned because Chicago couldn’t score and ultimately lost 2-0. He has seven quality starts in eight outings this year.

--1B Anthony Rizzo’s two bunt singles down the third base line against an overshifted infield defense Thursday were the second and third in 286 career games with the Cubs. They had the desired impact as the Cardinals changed their defense for his third at-bat, moving 3B Matt Carpenter closer to the line and shifting SS Jhonny Peralta back to his normal position. Those hits might pay off against future opponents.

--SS Starlin Castro recorded his seventh three-hit game this year, lining a two-run homer to left field in the fourth to get the Cubs on the board. Castro has 42 hits in Busch Stadium, the most of any active Cub, and will take a .291 average back home for Friday’s game with Milwaukee.

--LF Junior Lake went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Thursday, giving him five hits and seven RBIs for the series. Lake is batting .393 with three homers and 10 RBIs against St. Louis and .205 with a homer and five RBIs against everyone else. Bad news for Lake: He won’t see the Cardinals again until July 25.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Jose Veras

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan