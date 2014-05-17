Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- As the green ivy finally starts showing life on the brick outfield walls at Wrigley Field, it looks like summer is finally approaching.

Yet Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers just served as a reminder as to some of the many challenges the Chicago Cubs face on a consistent basis. With a game-time temperature of 38 degrees with a light breeze, the conditions weren’t ideal for hitters.

“I think what we have to do is make sure that we do what we’re capable of doing under any circumstances,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “They’re not looking to make any excuses, or shouldn’t look for excuses. Weather certainly shouldn’t be one. I think what we need to do is go out there and have good approaches.”

Like the weather, the Cubs’ offense has been cold most of the season. The Cubs have the fourth lowest batting average in the National League (.235) and third lowest on-base percentage (.302). Combined with their 365 strikeouts -- fourth most in the majors -- and the Cubs could use clutch hitting with runners in scoring position.

As the weather warms, the Cubs can only hope the offense also comes alive. So far, the Cubs haven’t been able to back what has been quality starting pitching.

“I think there are clutch approaches,” Renteria said. “I think there are hitters who have good approaches in those situations. Part of that is that they take the anxiety, somehow they’re able to manage the anxiety in those situations.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-27

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-3, 4.98 ERA) at Cubs (Edwin Jackson, 2-3, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija, still winless, can’t get any support from his offense. The Cubs are 1-8 in games he starts this season despite Samardzija posting a 1.62 ERA. The offensive futility when he is on the mound dates to last season as he is winless in 15 consecutive starts. Samardzija is the first pitcher since at least 1900 to give up three runs or fewer in each of his first nine starts to a season and not earn at least one win. The Cubs continual waste of Samardzija’s great outings do them no favors in getting out of the bottom of the standings.

--2B Darwin Barney loves hitting at Wrigley Field. Barney hit a two-run homer Friday against the Brewers, only the 18th homer of his career. But 15 of those 18 home runs have come at Wrigley. Barney isn’t exactly a power hitter and the baskets that hang out from the top of the walls have certainly helped him. His homer Friday landed in the left-field basket, which would have been an out or perhaps a double at most other ballparks. Barney has to continue to develop his power to add to his offensive game, which is lacking.

--OF Emilio Bonifacio is the only player in the majors with three games of at least four or more hits this season. Bonifacio has cooled off a bit since a torrid start to the season, but he’s still given the Cubs a prototypical leadoff hitter that they’ve lacked in recent years. On Friday, Bonifacio grounded into a double play in the second inning, his first in 150 at-bats. Entering the game, Bonifacio was the third toughest player to double up in the National League behind the Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter (160 at-bats) and the Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon (153 at-bats).

--3B Mike Olt has the offensive power numbers worthy of an everyday player. But as he continues to strengthen his shoulder which limited him during the spring, the Cubs aren’t in a hurry to make sure he starts every game. But for an offense that has struggled to score, it’s hard to overlook what he has done. Olt’s eight home runs lead the Cubs despite starting only 24 of 40 games. Olt is already only the 13th Cubs rookie in the last 82 seasons to hit eight homers before the All-Star break. At some point, Olt is going to have to become a regular starter both for the good of the offense and to see how he handles that responsibility.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No, I‘m not happy about it. It’s not like it goes unnoticed. Obviously, I want to win. Being a starting pitcher, you have a big say as to how the game turns out. Obviously, if my record isn’t what I want it to be, I need to do a better job. Like I said before, go back to the film and watch what happened.” -- Cubs RHP Jeff Samardzija, on his record after a loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Jose Veras

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan

