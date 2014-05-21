Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The New York Yankees’ rare visit to Wrigley Field this week has produced hoopla and hype over a clash between two of baseball’s notable franchises.

But no matter the opponent -- even the Yankees -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria continues to stress an everyday approach.

“We go out focused to try and play the best game that we can,” he said prior to Tuesday’s series opener at Wrigley Field. “It’s an exciting series for fans and, yeah, for us. When we step between the lines, obviously there are some big names out there. ... We’ve got to play our best game against their best game and see where it falls.”

Renteria brushed off a question about whether playing the Yankees was a positive or negative.

“We’re the positive,” Renteria said. “Every team to us (are) opponents regardless of the name on the hat might be or jersey.”

Besides, the Cubs home is also attracting significant attention this year as Wrigley Field, the nation’s second-oldest major league active baseball park, celebrates its centennial.

The Cubs and Yankees have met in four inter-league series since 2003. The last time they met before that was in the 1938 World Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-27

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-4, 1.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel was hit by a ground ball from the first batter he faced on Tuesday, but suffered no ill effects and remained in the game. Hammel, signed by the Cubs after they lost out in bidding for RHP Masahiro Tanaka last winter, outdueled his higher-priced counterpart on a rainy night as he gave up just one run, struck out six and walked just one. “I got a good little egg on there, but adrenaline was able to carry me through,” Hammel said. “It gradually got stiffer and sorer ... a little worse as the game went on but I was able to get through it.” Hammel worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on four hits. He struck out six and walked one.

--OF Justin Ruggiano remains on the disabled list with a hamstring pull and moved his rehabilitation work to Triple-A Iowa after working earlier in Mesa, Ariz. He is suffering the hamstring injury on April 23. “He still has another (rehab) game scheduled,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He had three at-bats yesterday, he came out of it good, ran hard. He’s getting close.”

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 1.62 ERA) seeks an elusive first victory as he starts for a team-leading 10th time this season and fifth at Wrigley Field. He’s recorded seven quality starts in his first nine outings.“ Just because he hasn’t had the victories at the end of his scoreline doesn’t mean he hasn’t pitched victoriously,” Renteria said. “He’s pitched great. I think he’s mature, he’s a man who knows that he’s doing what he can do, controlling what he can control. Every time he takes the ball, he’s going to try to do the same thing again.”

--2B Luis Valbuena had his seventh career multi-double effort on Tuesday and the first since July 2, 2012 at Atlanta as he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. He’s now hit safely in his last five games, going 10-for-19 (.527) with four doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Tuesday’s three-hit night was Valbuena’s third three-hit game of the season. He had three in 108 games in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were very fortunate. The ball struck him in the back of the hand and the first warmup pitch that he ended up launching I was a little concerned. He threw the next pitch and continued to warm up and looked normal. He said he was fine ... and was able to give us a nice outing.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, after RHP Jason Hammel was hit by a ground ball from the first batter he faced on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on May 19.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Jose Veras

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan

==