Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- There appeared to have no residual effects on right-hander Jason Hammel’s pitching hand after taking a hard liner in the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Yankees.

After a painful and off-target first warmup throw, Hammel felt well enough to continue and pitched through some soreness to record 5 2/3 innings and his fifth win of the season.

“It was scary for all of us,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “(Our trainer) took a good look at him, put his fingers at all the pressure points that he could to make sure there was nothing that might be compromising him.”

There were no significant medical developments overnight, so Hammel is on track for his next scheduled start on Sunday in San Diego.

“He feels better than he thought he would and the swelling isn’t as significant as he thought it would be,” said Renteria, whose Cubs fell to the Yankees 4-2 Wednesday. “He’s a gamer, he stayed in there. Wanting to stay in there and being healthy enough to stay in are two different things. Yesterday we were fortunate enough that he was both.”

The Cubs now head to Renteria’s hometown of San Diego, but it’ll be almost all business for the Cubs skipper. Family and friends will be on hand for the four-game series but Renteria will stay with the team instead of making the hour trip to his home.

“I’ll have plenty of time after the season to go back,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 0-0, 2.70 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-4, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija had another hard-luck outing as his two-season winless streak reached 16 games on Wednesday. Samardzija, who had a no-decision for the sixth time this season, threw 95 pitches in seven scoreless innings and scattered four hits while striking out three and walking two. The veteran right-hander, who remains 0-4, appeared on the verge of his first victory since Aug. 24, 2013, before the Yankees’ ninth-inning rally. “He did everything he was supposed to do,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “It’s no consolation to him that he doesn’t go away with the victory but it doesn’t take away from his efforts. I think his ERA went down today, too (to 1.46).”

--CF Emilio Bonifacio (1-for-5) had a sacrifice, scored a run and had his second triple in two days. He posted a triple in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Bonifacio’s 50 hits are second best on the Cubs and he’s batting .392 after 41 games, mostly as a leadoff batter. He remains one stolen base away from 150 for his career. His 11 steals this season rank sixth in the National League.

--SS Starlin Castro was hitting 56 points better than last year’s .245 average -- the worst of his career -- coming into Wednesday’s series finale. Maybe it’s been the move to cleanup batter, a new manager or a better attitude. Whatever the reason, Castro was hitting .326 (29-for-89) with 14 RBIs in his last 22 games since moving into the No. 4 lineup spot on April 25. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday but was 0-for-6 on Wednesday against the Yankees.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (0-0, 2.70) makes his fourth start of the season and third on the road since coming off the disabled list on May 3. He did not figure in a decision in his last start (May 13) at St. Louis as the Cubs fell 4-3 in a 12-inning marathon. He allowed one earned run on four hits while walking five and striking out five in four innings of work. Arrieta is in his first full Cubs season since being acquired from Baltimore on July 2, 2013. He has not faced the Padres since 2010 as a rookie with the Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Very tough ballgame, tough on many different levels. Great job by Jeff (but) we just couldn’t get through the ninth.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, of RHP Jeff Samardzija, who had another hard-luck outing as his two-season winless streak reached 16 games on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on May 19.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Jose Veras

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan

