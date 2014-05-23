Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Elias Sports Bureau searched the record book to put the travails of right-hander Jeff Samardzija in a proper historical frame.

Samardzija’s winless streak stretched to 16 starts Wednesday despite a seven-inning shutout effort against the New York Yankees.

According to Elias:

--Samardzija’s 1.46 ERA is the lowest in major league history for a pitcher who was winless through his first 10 starts of a season.

--Samardzija is the first pitcher to lead his league in ERA on May

22 or later without a win since Hall of Famer reliever Bruce Sutter of the Cubs led the National League with a 0.89 ERA on June 7, 1977.

Samardzija’s last win came last Aug. 24 in the ballpark where the Cubs are playing this weekend, Petco Park in San Diego. However, Samardzija won’t be pitching in the four-game series against the Padres. His next start is Monday in San Francisco against the Giants.

Samardzija is 0-4 with six no-decisions this season and 0-6 with 10 no-decisions during the winless streak. He has a 2.99 ERA during the streak -- during which he has allowed zero runs in four starts, one earned run in three and two earned runs in three.

The Cubs’ strong starting pitching continued Thursday when Jake Arrieta threw six innings of one-run ball in Chicago’s 5-1 win over San Diego.

RECORD: 17-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 3-3, 3.98 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tim Stauffer, 1-0, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo’s homer off San Diego’s Eric Stults on Thursday night was his fourth this season against a left-hander. Rizzo is hitting .300 (15-for-50) against left-handers this season with a .411 on-base percentage. Rizzo has 21 walks, 14 strikeouts and a .441 on-base percentage in 20 games dating back to April 30.

--OF Justin Ruggiano, out since April 23 with a hamstring strain, played the entire games for Triple-A Iowa on Thursday night and went 1-for-5 with a double. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Ruggiano could be close to coming off the disabled list.

--LF Junior Lake, who went 2-for-4 Thursday night, is hitting .370 (17-for-46) with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs in his past 13 games since May 8. Lake got the Cubs’ first hit Thursday night with a perfectly placed bunt up the third base line in the fourth inning. The hit came right in front of 1B Anthony Rizzo’s homer.

--RHP Hector Rendon was unavailable Thursday night after working in four consecutive games. He suffered his first blown save Wednesday against the Yankees, although only one of the two runs he allowed was earned.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This ballpark is still big, and it plays bigger at night. It’s nice to not have to take batting practice here.” -- 1B Anthony Rizzo, who struggled at Petco Park when he was a member of the San Diego Padres. Now with the Cubs, he homered Tuesday to help Chicago earn a 5-1 win over San Diego.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on May 19, and he is expected to be activated in late May.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Jose Veras

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan