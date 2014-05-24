Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria is 10-for-19 on replay challenges this season after splitting two challenges Friday night.

He won his first challenge in the bottom of the fourth after second base umpire Gerry Davis ruled Cubs right fielder Nate Schierholtz had trapped Seth Smith’s sinking line drive to right. The replay showed Schierholtz caught the ball for an out.

But Renteria’s second challenge in the top of the fifth went against the Cubs manager.

Cubs center fielder Emilio Bonifacio hit a grounder wide of first. After making a diving stop, Padres first baseman Yonder Alonso flipped the ball to right-handed pitcher Tim Stauffer covering the bag. Stauffer had to reach for the bag as Bonifacio raced down the line, the pitcher just catching the tip with his toe less than a half step ahead of the Cubs lead-off hitter.

Renteria challenged first base umpire Phil Cuzzi’s out call. Replays upheld the call.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 4-4, 4.61 ERA) at Padres (RHP Billy Buckner, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Junior Lake doubled in the first Friday night to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games, which equals his career high. Lake is hitting .375 (15-for-40) during the streak.

--RHP Carlos Villanueva earned praise from Cubs manager Rick Renteria for his three-inning relief outing Thursday night. Villanueva relieved starter Jake Arrieta to open the seventh inning Thursday night and worked the final three innings. No other reliever even got up in the Cubs bullpen on a night when Renteria wanted to stay away from at least four of his relievers. “Carlos did a great job spelling the bullpen yesterday,” said Renteria. “Thanks to him, we’re back in great shape. Everyone is available tonight, except for Villanueva.” Villanueva allowed three hits with three strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

--OF Justin Ruggiano could soon be activated from the disabled list. Ruggiano, who has been out since April 24 with a left hamstring strain, played back-to-back games for Triple-A Iowa Thursday and Friday for the first time since he suffered the injury. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and re-evaluate the situation,” said Renteria. “Back to back games is one of the tests.”

--RHP Pedro Strop, who has been on the disabled list since May 7 with a right groin strain, could be nearing a rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Chalk that one up and move on.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria after an 11-1 loss to San Diego on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on May 19, and he is expected to be activated in late May.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Jose Veras

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan