Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria gave first baseman Anthony Rizzo his first day off of the season Friday at Milwaukee.

He’s hitting .264 on the year with eight home runs and 24 RBIs but .244 in 25 games in May. With an off-day Thursday after a three-game series in San Francisco, Renteria thought the time was right to give the 24-year-old a bit of a breather.

“He probably wants to play 200 (games),” Renteria said. “We’re just trying to be smart about their usage. If you ask any of these guys, they want to play 162 games.”

Rizzo appeared in 160 games last season and had played all 51 of the Cubs’ games before Friday.

“I could play,” Rizzo said. “I don’t have to take a day. Obviously, I want to be out there and help the guys win. It is what it is.”

Renteria started rookie Mike Olt in Rizzo’s place Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-3, 3.08 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-4, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Rondon was placed on the paternity list Friday. Rondon had taken over as closer and successfully converted six of his seven save opportunities and is 0-1 with a 1.59 ERA this season.

--LHP Wesley Wright was reinstated from the paternity list and returned to the Cubs Friday. He threw a scoreless inning and allowed one hit in Chicago’s 11-5 loss at Milwaukee.

--RHP Pedro Strop was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. Strop hadn’t pitched since May 7 due to a strained groin. He was 0-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 15 relief outings before suffering the injury.

--RHP Blake Parker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. In his second stint with the Cubs this season, Parker appeared in one game and allowed just one hit in one scoreless inning against the Giants on May 27. With Iowa, Parker has a 0.77 ERA and eight saves in 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t give up. We scored a couple of runs but we fell behind the eight-ball early and it was just kind of tough to recover.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Strop (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7. He was activated from the DL on May 30.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (paternity leave)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan

=