Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs may have gotten their first walk-off win of the season Tuesday during a 2-1 victory against the Mets, but it was far from pretty.

Anthony Rizzo, who was thrown out of Sunday’s 9-0 loss to Milwaukee, struck out three times before a ninth-inning single.

Center fielder Junior Lake, batting second, a spot in front of Rizzo, was 0-for-4 with two punchouts of his own.

The Cubs entered the game having lost four of five games, including three shutouts. For much of Tuesday’s game, it looked like they would add another to that list as Nate Schierholtz was the only player with a hit before Chris Coghlan’s eighth-inning homer.

The Cubs can’t expect opponents to squander as many opportunities as the Mets did Tuesday, but who could blame the team with the major league’s worst record if they basked in this win for just a while?

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 3-5, 4.81 ERA) vs. Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 2-0, 2.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Welington Castillo was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2 with left rib cage inflammation, the team announced. Castillo, who is batting .242 with five home runs this season, said he hurt himself during his first at-bat during Sunday’s 9-0 loss at Milwaukee. An MRI revealed he had sprained ribs, he said. John Baker will replace him in the lineup and Eli Whiteside was called up from Triple-A Iowa to be the backup.

--3B Luis Valbuena (abdominal) returned to the lineup on June 3 after missing two games.

--C Eli Whiteside was called up from Triple-A Iowa when C Welington Castillo was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--RHP Jose Veras (0-1, 8.10 ERA) was designated for assignment. Veras was signed during the offseason and began the year as Chicago’s closer, but was removed from the role after blowing his first two save opportunities. He gave up 12 runs in 13 1/3 innings over 12 appearances. Veras is owed $3.85 million and an additional $150,000 buyout for 2015.

--RHP Hector Rondon (0-1, 1.59) was activated from the paternity list. Rondon has six saves in seven opportunities since replacing Jose Veras as the team’s closer. Rondon and his wife had their first child Friday.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (3-5, 4.81 ERA) will start Wednesday. During his last start on May 28 against the Giants, he gave up four hits and two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. His teammates didn’t do much to help his cause during the game, failing to record a hit until the seventh inning during a 5-0 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s nothing like it. It was nice to do it as a Cub for the first time.” -- RF Nate Schierholtz, who singled home the winning run in the ninth inning Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 3, retroactive to June 2. The injury occurred during his first at-bat June 1.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan