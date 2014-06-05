Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jed Hoyer is holding cards close to his vest as the Cubs consider whom to select with the No. 4 pick in the draft Thursday.

“We never tip our hand on what we’re going to do,” the general manager said. “We try to evaluate the talent and sort of have an open mind on a lot of different things. ... This isn’t the NFL or the NBA, where you have a need and go after it.”

Houston has the first pick, and the Astros aren’t dropping any hints about their possible selection.

“Last year, if you were sitting at fourth, you had a pretty good sense of which three players were going to go ahead,” Hoyer said. “I don’t think that’s the case this year. ... Guessing what Houston is going to do at 1 has proved pretty fruitless.”

Manager Rick Renteria remembers what it was like to be a first-round pick. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected him No. 20 overall in the 1980 draft out of South Gate (Calif.) High School.

Renteria was in school that day and there was no hoopla or press conferences like today.

”I was actually in class in school,“ Renteria said. ”One of the scouts came and asked me what I was doing at school, why I wasn’t at home waiting for the phone call, because the Pirates couldn’t get hold of me.

“It’s pretty exciting,” he added. “You dream about playing professional baseball. I think that when that opportunity presents itself it’s a big day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-34

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-2, 2.42 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 5-5, 5.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edwin Jackson (4-5) survived two rough innings to work five and claim his first victory since May 17 on Wednesday. Jackson, making his 12th start of the season and sixth at home, walked a season-high five while striking out four in five innings. He improved to 3-2 in seven starts against the Mets. “As starters, sometimes we have to battle through,” Jackson said. “You try to keep a team close and hopefully they can come back and scrap together some runs like we did tonight.”

--RF Nate Schierholtz went 0-for-4 and still needs just one hit for 500 for his career. On Tuesday, Schierholtz’s walk-off RBI single with two outs in the ninth gave the Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Mets. He went 3-for-4 after going 1-for-3 on Sunday in Milwaukee and has seen his average rise to .224. “He’s been working really hard. He’s been very even-keeled over the whole time,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s actually just putting the barrel on the ball a little bit better; his bat has a little more life. A hit here, a hit there, and his confidence continues to grow.”

--LHP Wesley Wright (0-1, 3.00 ERA) has held right-handed batters to a .163 average this season, the second lowest by a left-hander against righties in the National League. The Dodgers’ J.P. Howell is lowest, holding opposition batters to a .146 average. Wright was activated from parental leave on May 31 after welcoming daughter Harlem Rose Wright on May 27.

--LHP Travis Wood (5-5, 5.15 ERA) is set for his 12th start of the season and sixth at home in Thursday’s series finale. Wood is coming off his worst start of the season, a 2 2/3-inning outing in which he allowed seven runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out four in an 11-5 Cubs loss. He’s 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA and nine strikeouts in two career starts against the Mets.

--3B Kris Bryant of Double-A Tennessee led the Southern League in May with a .407 batting average and was named Cubs minor league player of the month on Wednesday. Bryant had 30 runs, seven doubles, 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in 29 games for the Smokies. The second overall pick of the 2013 draft out of the University of San Diego, the 22-year-old Bryant leads the league with a .353 average, a .460 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage.

--RHP Paul Blackburn of Class A Kane County earned Cubs minor league pitcher of the month honors on Wednesday. He went 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in five starts, walking just five and striking out 26. Blackburn held opponents to one or no runs in four outings and gave up just one home run for the month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s nothing like it. It was nice to do it as a Cub for the first time.” -- RF Nate Schierholtz, who singled home the winning run in the ninth inning Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan