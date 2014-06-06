Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Kyle Schwarber brings a big stick to the Chicago Cubs organization.

The Cubs drafted the Indiana junior catcher with their No. 4 overall pick in Thursday’s draft.

"We felt Kyle was the best hitter hands down in this year's draft," said Jason McLeod, the Cubs vice president of scouting and player development. "He really does everything that we like from an offensive standpoint.

"His bat is really why we drafted him."

“His bat is really why we drafted him.”

Schwarber was also named the nation’s top catcher on two post-season teams and a first-team All-American after hitting .366 with a Big Ten-leading 18 home runs and 54 RBIs in 61 games.

He registered a .992 fielding percentage this season, threw out 16-of-43 (37 percent) of attempted base stealers and was named among three finalists for the 2014 Johnny Bench Award, presented to the top Division I catcher in the nation.

“Kyle Schwarber was No. 2 on our prep list,” McLeod said. “We were in love with and enamored with Brady Aiken (the No. 1 overall pick by Houston) but Kyle was No. 2. That was the talent we felt that he was in this year’s draft.”

Schwarber, who was recommended by area scout Stan Zielinski, bats left and throws right and helped lead the Hoosiers to their first College World Series appearance and first Big Ten outright championship since 1932.

With Thursday’s second pick, the Cubs went for pitching as they selected Maryland senior right-hander Jake Stinnett with the No. 45 overall selection.

Originally a third baseman, he started to focus on pitching in 2013 as a junior and took off this year, according to an MLB.com analysis. The highest drafted Terps player since 2007, he led the ACC with a school record 130 strikeouts and topped the league in innings pitched (112) on the way to second-team All-ACC honors.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-34

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 4-2, 3.24 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-3, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Kyle Schwarber went to the Cubs as the draft’s overall No. 4 pick on Thursday. Schwarber, a junior who bats left and throws right, helped lead the Hoosiers to their first College World Series appearance and first Big Ten outright championship since 1932. He hit a school-record 18 homers, third in NCAA Division I. “Kyle’s been one of the premier performers in the college ranks the last few years,” said Jason McLeod, the Cubs vice president of scouting and player development. “He displays what we look for in patience and power at the place.”

--RHP Jake Stinnett was picked by the Cubs in the second round. A Maryland senior, Stinnett was the No. 45 overall pick. Originally a third baseman, he started to focus on pitching last year as a junior and took off this year, according to an MLB.com analysis. The highest drafted Terps player since 2007, he led the ACC with a school-record 130 strikeouts and topped the league in innings pitched (112) on the way to second-team All-ACC honors.

--LHP Travis Wood showed off his hitting prowess on Thursday with a two-run homer in the third inning and an RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth. But he was also effective on the mound as he allowed two runs on five hits while striking out three and walking five. “We all know that Woody can swing the bat,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria, who joked before the game about moving Wood up in the order. “It’s nice, obviously it was big for us. He helped his own cause (with the homer) and went out there grounded out (for an RBI) giving us a chance to win.”

--RHP Jason Hammel (6-2, 2.78 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season on Friday as the Cubs open a three-game weekend series with the Marlins at Wrigley Field. He’s recorded quality starts in all seven Cubs outings and hasn’t allowed a home run in 44 2/3 innings. In his last outing last Friday at Milwaukee, Hammel earned his team-leading sixth victory after throwing seven innings of shutout ball. He has held opponents to a .187 batting average, second lowest in baseball.

--1B Anthony Rizzo is hitting .333 with four home runs and 13 RBIs against left-handers, good for second place among National League batters. The Braves’ Ben Revere is the only one higher with a .345 average against lefties. For the season, Rizzo is hitting .274 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs following Thursday’s win over the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We all know that Woody (LHP Travis Wood) can swing the bat. It’s nice, obviously, it was big for us. He helped his own cause (with the homer) and went out there grounded out (for an RBI), giving us a chance to win.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, after LHP Travis Wood missed a chance for his sixth win Thursday but went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and an RBI fielder’s choice in the Cubs’ win over the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan