Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Are things finally looking up for the Chicago Cubs?

They still had the National League’s worst record (24-34) following Friday’s 5-3 extra-inning win over the Miami Marlins. But this week’s three-game sweep of the New York Mets -- the Cubs first of the season -- and season-high four-game winning streak has left the Cubs feeling upbeat.

“The way we’ve been playing here, maybe the last 10-12 days, is what we’re hoping (will continue) to happen,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said.

“Where we’re at right now, I know we’re playing every single game to win ... and that’s not going to change. Some teams win, some teams lose, but I think we’re going about it the right way. I think we’re chipping away at things.”

Among the most notable performances has been a bullpen that entered Friday with a 1.86 ERA in 22 games dating back to May 12 in St. Louis. Cubs relievers walked 21 while striking out 61 in the 72 2/3 innings and holding opponents to one home run and a .195 average in that span.

In the second day of the draft, the Cubs selected Mark Zagunis, a Virginia Tech right-handed hitting catcher with their third pick. Left-handed pitcher Carson Sands, North Florida Christian High School, Tallahassee, Fla., was their fourth selection.

In the fifth round, the Cubs selected left-handed pitcher Justin Steele, George County High School, Lucedale, Miss.

The Cubs went all pitching with their final five picks included Dylan Cease (Milton, Ga.), James Norwood (St. Louis University), Tommy Thorpe (Oregon), James Farris (Arizona) and Ryan Williams (East Carolina). All but Thorpe are right-handers.

RECORD: 24-34

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Randy Wolf, 1-1, 3.38 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 1-5, 2.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo delivered his second game-winning home run in two days, this time a two-run shot to right in the 13th inning in a 5-3 Cubs victory over the Marlins in the opener of a three-game weekend series. “Every time I‘m up there I feel confident whether I‘m 0-for-5, 0-for-6, 0-for-10, 5-or-5,” said Rizzo, who drove in Junior Lake with Friday’s final runs. “Those situations I say I want to be up there and my teammates, I want them to want me up there as well.”

--RHP Jason Hammel pitched seven shutout innings -- including 99 pitches, 66 for strikes -- but didn’t get a decision in Friday’s 5-3 victory over the Marlins. He allowed six hits while striking out eight while walking just one as he worked out of a couple of jams. “It was kind of 50-50 with the slider today, there were times I felt good with it and other times it was just spinning,” Hammel said. “I was kind of pitching backward today with a slider early and finishing hard late.” Hammel has not allowed a home run in his last 51 2/3 innings of work.

--RF Nate Schierholtz broke out of a two-game hitless streak with a two-out single in the fifth for his 500th career hit. He scored two pitches later when left fielder Chris Coughlan doubled to the right field corner for a 1-0 Cubs lead. Schierholtz collected No. 501 in the seventh with a two-out triple to center. But he didn’t score as Couglan popped up to end the inning.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija hopes to bounce back from his worst outing of the season when he makes his 13th start of the season and seventh at home against the Marlins. He allowed eight runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out three in a June 1 loss in Milwaukee. His ERA jumped to 2.54 from a major league best 1.68 ERA he had coming into the game.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan