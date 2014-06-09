Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs may be headed to Pittsburgh coming off a loss, but there were plenty of positive coming off a 5-1 homestand this week.

The Cubs began the week by sweeping the New York Mets, who had just won four of five themselves, and closed it by taking two of three from the Miami Marlins, surprise contenders in the NL East.

The bullpen combined to give up four runs on five hits with two walks over the final three innings during the Marlins 4-3 comeback win Sunday, but manager Rick Renteria was unfazed.

“Today was a hiccup,” he said. “We tried to get through there with a couple of our guys and it didn’t work out,”

Entering the game the bullpen had a 2.01 ERA in the past 24 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 4-5, 4.59 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 2-7, 3.31 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: Despite taking a catcher with their first pick of the draft, the focus of the Chicago Cubs draft strategy was pitching -- lots of it. With the fourth overall selection, the Cubs selected Indiana’s Kyle Schwarber. Ten of the team’s next 11 picks were pitchers, highlighted by the ACC’s strikeout leader Jake Stinnett, of Maryland, who was taken in the second round with the 45th overall selection. Overall, the Cubs selected 21 pitchers -- four of which were left-handers. Chicago took high school pitchers in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds (left-handers Carson Sands and Justin Steele, and righty Dillon Cease).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nate Schierholtz continued his resurgence Sunday with a two-RBI triple to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead. Schierholtz also tripled on Saturday, making it the third time in his career he was had triples in back-to-back games.

--C John Baker, who is playing regularly with Welington Castillo on the disabled list, broke an 0-for-12 skid with a single Sunday. Baker did allow two stolen bases while catching. The Cubs are last in the majors in stolen base defense. As a team, the Cubs allowed 48 of 53 baserunners to steal safely -- the worst percentage in the majors. Baker has yet to throw out a runner in 17 attempts.

--2B Emilio Bonifacio went 3-for-4 Sunday. Wrigley Field has been kind to him lately as he has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games. Bonfiacio is batting .274 for the season.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (4-5, 4.59 ERA) will start Monday in Pittsburgh coming off a win in his last outing on June 4 against the Mets. He is 6-2 with a 3.63 ERA against the Pirates during his career. This season he has allowed seven earned runs in 10 innings against the Pirates over two starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was a hiccup. We tried to get through there with a couple of our guys, and it didn’t work out.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria said of his bullpen after a 4-3 loss to the Marlins on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan