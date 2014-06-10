Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --- Manager Rick Renteria would like to find a day off for Starlin Castro, who has started all 61 games this season.

The problem is Castro is playing too well to take out of the lineup. He was the Cubs’ lone bright spot Monday night at Pittsburgh as he drove in both runs with his eighth home run and a double in a 6-2 loss to the Pirates.

Castro smiled when asked about getting a day off.

“I don’t want one,” he said. “I like to play. I‘m feeling really good right now. If I need a day off, I’ll tell (Renteria).”

Renteria will let Castro continue to be an ironman if he keeps driving in runs from the cleanup spot. Castro has 22 RBIs in his last 38 games after driving in just nine runs in his first 23 games.

“Every day he comes in and he’s really focused on playing the game,” Renteria said. “He’s not too concerned about where he’s at or what’s going on, he just plays.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 5-5, 5.04 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-6, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Ryan Sweeney began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on Monday night and went 0-for-2 with a walk against Cedar Rapids in a Midwest League game. He has been on the disabled list since May 3 with a strained right hamstring. The Cubs have no set time for how long Sweeney will be in the minor leagues, though he can stay up to 20 days under major league rules.

--2B Emilio Bonifacio went 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Monday night in a 6-2 loss at Pittsburgh. That was quite a contrast to the Cubs’ last visit to PNC Park when he went 11-for-16 in a three-game series from March 31-April 3 to open the season.

--LHP Travis Wood will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. He’s 2-4 with an 8.04 ERA in six road starts compared to 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA in six home starts. He is 4-5 with a 3.15 in his career against the Pirates in 11 games, including 10 starts. He faced them this year on April 10 at Chicago and did not factor in decision after allowing one run in six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m feeling good right now. I feel strong. I know (Cubs manager Rick Renteria) wants to give me a day off but I‘m feeling too good to sit on the bench right now.” -- SS Starlin Castro, who has started all 61 games this season.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 9.

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 7.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan