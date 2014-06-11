Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --- Cubs manager Rick Renteria watched from the other dugout Tuesday night as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospect, right fielder Gregory Polanco, made his major league debut.

The Cubs have some of the top hitting prospects in baseball, including third baseman Kris Bryant and shortstop Javier Baez. While both are performing well in the minor leagues, Renteria does not see an urgency in bringing them to the major leagues.

“I‘m looking forward to seeing a lot of the guys from the farm system come up and contribute in the coming years but we can’t look at what Houston does or the Pirates do or anyone else does and react to that,” Renteria said. “When the time is right, they’ll be here and, honestly, my obligation right now is to the guys who are here on the major league club now.”

Bryant, 22, was named the Southern League Player of the Week last week at Double-A Tennessee and is hitting .355 with 22 home runs in 63 games. He was the second overall pick in the amateur draft last June from the University of San Diego.

Bryant would seemingly be an upgrade over the Cubs’ third base platoon of Luis Valbuena and Mike Olt. Valbuena is hitting .276 with three home runs in 55 games and Olt has a batting average of just .151 with nine homers in 50 games.

Baez, 21, hit just .142 in his first 28 games with Triple-A Iowa but has since heated up and raised his batting average .234 with nine home runs in 52 games. He was the Cubs’ first-round pick following his senior year of high school in Jacksonville, Fla.

Baez will likely slot as a second baseman in the major leagues as shortstop Starlin Castro is just 24, one of the Cubs’ top players and under contract through the 2020 season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-3, 2.53 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 1-2, 6.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Veras was given his unconditional release Tuesday, one week after being designated for assignment. The 33-year-old went 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in 12 games. Veras was signed to a one-year, $3.5 million contact in the offseason to serve as the closer but was removed from that role after blowing his first two save opportunities.

--1B Anthony Rizzo, a left-handed hitter, continues to do well against left-handed pitchers as he hit a two-run homer off Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano in the first inning of Tuesday night’s 7-3 win at Pittsburgh. Rizzo has five home runs and a .344 batting average in 61 at-bats against left-handers this season. Last year, he batted just .189 with seven homers against southpaws in 189 at-bats. Rizzo has 13 homers overall this year, including five in his last 10 games.

--3B Mike Olt, who has been losing playing time in recent weeks, got a start Tuesday night with the Pirates starting LHP Francisco Liriano and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning. Olt is 0-for-18 in his last seven games and 1-for-32 in his last 11. Though Olt is second on the team behind 1B Anthony Rizzo with nine home runs, he is hitting just .151 and has struck out 57 times in 139 at-bats.

--RHP Jason Hammel will start at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. He has held opponents to a .188 batting average, the second-best mark in the major leagues. Hammel is 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA in six career games, including five starts, against the Pirates, including 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in two starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Rizzo kind of got us rolling with that blast in the first and then we added on runs from there. It was a good win.” -- Manager Rick Renteria, after 1B Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer off Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano in the first inning of Tuesday night’s 7-3 win at Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 9.

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 7.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan