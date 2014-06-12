Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Opposing teams are more willing to take their chances on the bases against the Chicago Cubs with catcher Welington Castillo on the disabled list.

The two catchers on the active roster, journeymen John Baker and Eli Whiteside, have combined to throw out only one of 23 runners who have attempted to steal this season. Baker allowed two steals Wednesday night in a 4-2 loss at Pittsburgh.

However, Cubs manager Rick Renteria is not concerned about the steals. Instead, he is happy with the way Baker and Whiteside are handling the pitching staff.

The Cubs’ ERA is 3.06 this season with Baker or Whiteside behind the plate but 5.94 when Castillo has caught. Castillo, who has been out since June 2 with left ribcage inflammation, has also thrown out just 11 percent (4-of-35) of runners attempting to steal.

“The pitcher still has to attack the hitter and do the best he can to minimizing the potential of a run-scoring base,” Renteria said. “The game certainly dictates how we might maneuver and do things. At this point, I‘m not really concerned with that.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 2-5, 2.54 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-5, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Emilio Bonifacio was not in the starting lineup Wednesday night because manager Rick Renteria wanted to give him a rest, though he did enter the game to play center field in the eighth inning as part of a double switch. Bonifacio hit .337 in 24 games in April but his batting average is .217 in 35 games since May 1. 2B Darwin Barney started in Bonifacio’s stead and went 0-for-4 but drove in a run with a ground out.

--LF Junior Lake was rested after starting six straight games. OF Chris Coghlan started in Lake’s place and went 0-for-5 as the leadoff hitter.

--RHP Jason Hammel’s streaks of 14 scoreless innings and eight starts in a row without allowing a home run ended in the first inning Wednesday night when Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run blast. Hammel had won his previous two starts but gave up four runs and a season-high 11 hits in six innings.

--C Welington Castillo, on the disabled list with left ribcage inflammation, took 25 dry swings and 25 swings off a tee Wednesday at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa without feeling any discomfort. There is no timetable for a return for Castillo, who has been out since June 2.

--OF Ryan Sweeney played in his second rehab game for Class A Kane County on Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk while playing all nine innings in center field against Peoria in the Midwest League. Sweeney had been on the DL since May 3 with a right hamstring strain. Sweeney is 0-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout so far for Kane County.

--LHP Zach Rosscup struck out the side in one scoreless relief inning for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday on his rehab assignment against Fresno in the Pacific Coast League. He has pitched three scoreless innings and struck out six in three appearances. Rosscup has been on the disabled list May 10 with left shoulder soreness.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija will start Thursday night at Pittsburgh. He is 4-3 with a 1.90 ERA against the Pirates in 19 career games, including eight starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a guy who continues to give you very good at-bats, continues to put the barrel at the ball. He’s been able to continue to kind of establish himself.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria on 3B Luis Valbuena after a loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began swinging a bat at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa, Ariz., on June 12.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 9.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 7.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan