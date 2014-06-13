Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago Cubs were somewhat hamstrung Thursday night when center fielder Emilio Bonifacio left the game with a right ribcage injury after grounding out to begin their 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago is carrying four bench players instead of five because it has a 13-man pitching staff, opting to employ eight relievers instead of the traditional seven. Thus, manager Rick Renteria had only three reserves at his disposal for the final eight innings.

However, Renteria said the Cubs have no plans off scaling back their pitching staff in a tradeoff to bolster the bench. Instead, Renteria wants to make sure he doesn’t overuse his young relievers, especially rookie right-hander Neil Ramirez, who has 24 strikeouts in 15 innings.

“It gives us an opportunity to make sure we have protection for the guys, make sure we have some room,” Renteria said.

Renteria is also comfortable with a short bench because of the versatility of Bonifacio and Luis Valbuena, who received the majority of starts at third base in recent weeks in place of slumping Mike Olt.

The Cubs felt the effect of a short bench only once. That came in the June 1 game at Milwaukee when starter Jeff Samardzija lasted only three innings and reliever Brian Schlitter needed to be used a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 1-1, 2.50 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-4, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Emilio Bonifacio was removed from Thursday night’s 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh in the top of the first inning because of what the Cubs said was a right ribcage injury. Bonifacio grounded out to shortstop to start the game and fell to the ground in the batter’s box, writhing in pain. He is scheduled by examined by team doctors Friday in Chicago.

--OF Ryan Sweeney’s rehab assignment with Class A Kane County ended, and he will join the Cubs on Friday night for the opener of their three-game series at Philadelphia. It was not immediately clear if Sweeney would be activated from the disabled list. He has been out since May 3 with a right hamstring strain. In two games with Kane County, he went 0-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout.

--C Yorvit Torrealba was signed to a minor league contact as a free agent, and he will report to the Cubs’ extended spring training camp in Mesa, Ariz. The Cubs have been using two journeymen behind the plate -- John Baker and Eli Whiteside -- since C Welington Castillo went on the disabled list June 2 with right ribcage inflammation. Torrealba went to spring training with Los Angeles Angels on a minor league contract but opted out of his contract when he learned he wasn’t going to make the major league club. The 35-year-old played in 61 games with the Colorado Rockies last season, hitting .240 with 16 RBIs.

--3B Luis Valbuena is slowly taking playing time away from 3B Mike Olt and becoming the Cubs’ starter at the hot corner. Valbuena went 2-for-4 Thursday, and he is 13-for-28 (.464) with five doubles in his past nine games.

--RHP Jake Arrieta will start Friday night at Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game series. He pitched six shutout innings in his previous start Sunday against Miami but did not factor in the decision. Arrieta is 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA against the Phillies in two career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought I had pretty good stuff. I just felt like they jumped on my mistakes, to tell you the truth.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, who allowed four runs in six innings Thursday during the Cubs’ 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right ribcage) left the June 12 game. He was to be examined by team doctors June 13.

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began swinging a bat at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa, Ariz., on June 11.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 9. He was scheduled to join the Cubs on June 13 and be re-evaluated before a decision is made whether to activate him.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 7.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan