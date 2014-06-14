Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a good pitcher lurking somewhere within right-hander Jake Arrieta. He believes that, and so does manager Rich Renteria.
Arrieta once again flashed his considerable promise Friday against Philadelphia, allowing two hits over seven shutout innings in a 2-1 victory. It was the third straight strong start for Arrieta, who struck out a season-high nine while walking one. He also extended his scoreless-innings streak to 16 2/3.
“For me, once the ball gets rolling, things tend to come a little bit easier,” he said. “It’s never easy to win and have success at a high level. But you do things the right way and learn, day in and day out.”
Arrieta pitched for the Orioles for three-plus seasons, but never won more than 10 games. The Cubs acquired him in a trade last July, and he went 4-2 with a 3.66 ERA in nine starts. He missed the first five weeks of this season with shoulder tightness.
“We’ve all seen that he’s got a very, very good arm,” manager Rich Renteria said. “I think just another year of experience (has helped). Obviously he started behind the 8-ball a little bit this year, rejoined us and has just kind of been chipping away.”
MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 4-6, 4.70 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 1-3, 6.08 ERA)
--RHP Jake Arrieta allowed two hits over seven shutout innings to beat Philadelphia on Friday night. Arrieta, who struck out a season-high nine and walked one, retired the first seven hitters he faced and did not allow a hit until Domonic Brown doubled with one out in the fifth. The only other hit he allowed was an infield single by Marlon Byrd in the seventh. Arrieta (2-1) ran his scoreless-innings streak to 16 2/3, longest by a Cubs pitcher this season.
--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a rib injury. He left in the first inning Thursday after falling to the ground in the batter’s box on a ground ball.
--CF Ryan Sweeney, activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, went 0-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia. Sweeney, who had been out with a hamstring injury, is hitting .186 in 21 games this season.
--3B Luis Valbuena went 0-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia and saw a five-game hitting streak come to an end. Valbuena is nonetheless hitting .370 over his last 24 games, raising his season average to .286.
--RF Nate Schierholtz ended an 0-for-9 slide with a fourth-inning single Friday against the Phillies. Schierholtz, 1-for-3 in the game, is hitting .215 this season.
--RHP Edwin Jackson, Saturday’s starter, was tagged with a 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh in his last start, going six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits. He is 1-5 with a 5.60 ERA in six career starts against the Phillies.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve all seen that he’s got a very, very good arm. I think just another year of experience (has helped). Obviously he started behind the 8-ball a little bit this year, rejoined us and has just kind of been chipping away.” -- Manager Rich Renteria, after RHP Jake Arrieta struck out a season-high nine and ran his scoreless-inning streak to 16 2/3 Friday.
MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 9. He was activated June 13.
--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) left the June 12 game and was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 13.
--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began swinging a bat at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa, Ariz., on June 11.
--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.
--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 7.
--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.
RHP Jeff Samardzija
LHP Travis Wood
RHP Edwin Jackson
RHP Jason Hammel
RHP Jake Arrieta
RHP Hector Rondon
LHP James Russell
LHP Wesley Wright
RHP Justin Grimm
RHP Neil Ramirez
RHP Brian Schlitter
RHP Carlos Villanueva
RHP Pedro Strop
John Baker
Eli Whiteside
1B Anthony Rizzo
2B Darwin Barney
SS Starlin Castro
3B Luis Valbuena
INF Mike Olt
LF Junior Lake
CF Ryan Sweeney
RF Nate Schierholtz
OF Justin Ruggiano
OF Chris Coghlan