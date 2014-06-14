Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a good pitcher lurking somewhere within right-hander Jake Arrieta. He believes that, and so does manager Rich Renteria.

Arrieta once again flashed his considerable promise Friday against Philadelphia, allowing two hits over seven shutout innings in a 2-1 victory. It was the third straight strong start for Arrieta, who struck out a season-high nine while walking one. He also extended his scoreless-innings streak to 16 2/3.

“For me, once the ball gets rolling, things tend to come a little bit easier,” he said. “It’s never easy to win and have success at a high level. But you do things the right way and learn, day in and day out.”

Arrieta pitched for the Orioles for three-plus seasons, but never won more than 10 games. The Cubs acquired him in a trade last July, and he went 4-2 with a 3.66 ERA in nine starts. He missed the first five weeks of this season with shoulder tightness.

“We’ve all seen that he’s got a very, very good arm,” manager Rich Renteria said. “I think just another year of experience (has helped). Obviously he started behind the 8-ball a little bit this year, rejoined us and has just kind of been chipping away.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 4-6, 4.70 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 1-3, 6.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta allowed two hits over seven shutout innings to beat Philadelphia on Friday night. Arrieta, who struck out a season-high nine and walked one, retired the first seven hitters he faced and did not allow a hit until Domonic Brown doubled with one out in the fifth. The only other hit he allowed was an infield single by Marlon Byrd in the seventh. Arrieta (2-1) ran his scoreless-innings streak to 16 2/3, longest by a Cubs pitcher this season.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a rib injury. He left in the first inning Thursday after falling to the ground in the batter’s box on a ground ball.

--CF Ryan Sweeney, activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, went 0-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia. Sweeney, who had been out with a hamstring injury, is hitting .186 in 21 games this season.

--3B Luis Valbuena went 0-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia and saw a five-game hitting streak come to an end. Valbuena is nonetheless hitting .370 over his last 24 games, raising his season average to .286.

--RF Nate Schierholtz ended an 0-for-9 slide with a fourth-inning single Friday against the Phillies. Schierholtz, 1-for-3 in the game, is hitting .215 this season.

--RHP Edwin Jackson, Saturday’s starter, was tagged with a 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh in his last start, going six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits. He is 1-5 with a 5.60 ERA in six career starts against the Phillies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve all seen that he’s got a very, very good arm. I think just another year of experience (has helped). Obviously he started behind the 8-ball a little bit this year, rejoined us and has just kind of been chipping away.” -- Manager Rich Renteria, after RHP Jake Arrieta struck out a season-high nine and ran his scoreless-inning streak to 16 2/3 Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 9. He was activated June 13.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) left the June 12 game and was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 13.

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began swinging a bat at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa, Ariz., on June 11.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 7.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan