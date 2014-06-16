Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Chicago’s lineup got a little bit stronger over the weekend, with the re-addition of Ryan Sweeney to the major league club. The 29-year-old outfielder, now with his fourth MLB team, was put on the disabled list on May 3 with a strained hamstring, and returned June 13.

“I got a few games in before I came back, I was down in Arizona rehabbing and it felt good,” he said.

Sweeney went 1-for-4 in the Cubs’ win over Philadelphia on Sunday, his first hit in three games since being activated. Though he wasn’t swinging the ball extremely well before his injury--Sunday’s performance raised his average to .188, well below his career mark of .275--it was a different facet of the game he was more nervous about during his return.

“The one thing you can’t simulate is getting fly balls in a game, so it was good to run down a fly ball and not feel anything,” Sweeney said. “I was feeling good swinging it before I got hurt, so it’s just a process now coming back because I’ve been out for a month.”

The Cubs could certainly use some pop out of the center field spot. Through Saturday’s games, Chicago had gotten just one home run and 19 RBIs from the position, with a platoon of players combining to hit just .216/.269/.308 so far this year.

Cubs skipper Rick Renteria, just a few months into his first season as a big-league manager, is happy to have the veteran back in the clubhouse as well as on the field as the team looks to build on its first road series win all year.

“He’s a solid defender, he’s an experienced outfielder and it gives you some experienced, solid at-bats,” Renteria said. “It’s a combination of on-the-field and in the clubhouse, some qualities that are very helpful.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-4, 2.81) at Miami (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-5, 3.68)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood had a strong outing on Sunday, giving up just three hits and three walks in a 3-0 win over the Phillies to improve his record to 7-5. Wood has had similar success against Philadelphia in the past, throwing nine scoreless innings while giving up just one hit as a member of the Reds in a game his team would ultimately lose 1-0 back in 2010. “He threw the ball well, I thought he used his offspeed extremely well,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “Worked down in the zone, on the fringes, made some big pitches when he had to.”

--RHP Jason Hammel (6-4, 2.81), Monday’s starter, is putting together the best season of his career so far. He’s never finished a season with an ERA lower than 3.43 (2012), the only time in his eight prior years of MLB experience he’s kept his season ERA under 4.00. In his last start, a loss to Pittsburgh, he gave up 11 hits and four runs in five innings.

--CF Ryan Sweeney made his second start and third appearance since returning from the DL on June 13. Sweeney, who was put on the DL on May 3 with a strained right hamstring, singled in the first inning, picking up his first hit since he was reactivated. He finished the game 1-for-4, raising his season average to .188.

--1B Anthony Rizzo took Phillies starter A.J. Burnett deep on the first pitch he saw in Sunday’s game, his 14th home run of the year. Coming into play that day, the 24-year-old slugger was five long balls behind Giancarlo Stanton’s 18 for the league lead; his career high for homers in a season is 23, set last year. “Power doesn’t disappear--as he continues to become a better hitter, his strength will just play itself into the game,” Renteria said.

--SS Starlin Castro continued his strong June with a 3-for-4 effort in Sunday’s win, including an RBI single in the third inning and a double in the sixth on which he would eventually come around to score. That’s the fourth game in a row with a hit for the 24-year-old, as well as his third 3-hit game this month; it raised his batting average to .281.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Power doesn’t disappear -- as he continues to become a better hitter, his strength will just play itself into the game. Yes, he’s hit quite a few, and some big ones at that, so it’s nice to see.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria said of 1B Anthony Rizzo after a 3-0 Chicago win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) left the June 12 game and was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 13.

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began swinging a bat at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa, Ariz., on June 11.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan