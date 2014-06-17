Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Chicago Cubs are in last place in the National League Central, which is where they have finished in each of the past four seasons.

For those who are Cubs fans, rooting for this franchise has seemingly always been a test for even the most optimistic of people.

But, it seems, things are not quite awful for the Cubs. If you are searching for positives, here are a few:

--The team ERA ranks eighth in the league, again not awful.

--The team fielding percentage ranks eighth.

--The team ranks 12th in runs scored, which is a problem, but it’s also the area where the Cubs have stockpiled the most prospects.

The key building blocks currently on the Cubs are first baseman Anthony Rizzo, 24, and shortstop Starlin Castro, 24, who may have to move to second base.

The minor-leaguers who can’t arrive to the majors soon enough to excite Cubs fans are shortstop Javier Baez, 21, third baseman Kris Bryant, 22, center fielder Albert Almora, 20, and right fielder Jorge Soler, 22.

Bryant has 22 homers in less than half a season in Triple-A. Baez hit 37 homers and led the minors with 111 RBIs last season, while Almora is a defensive whiz with five-tool potential. Soler is a highly regarded prospect from Cuba.

It remains to be seen if this will all come together, but if there is hope for long-suffering Cubs fans, this is the blueprint.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 2-6, 2.77 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 1-1, 5.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija, who will start against the Marlins on Tuesday, is just 2-6, but he is having a career year in terms of his 2.77 ERA. Set to be a free agent after the 2015 season, there are rumors he may soon be traded. Samardzija, 29, has spent parts of seven seasons in the majors, but this is just his third year as a starter. He has only allowed 81 hits in 91 innings and has 82 strikeouts. The problem is that he is playing on a bad team. But one baseball metric figured that his win percentage would be .605 on an average team given how well he has pitched this season.

--RHP Jason Hammel, who is on the trading block according to published reports, started Monday against the Marlins and allowed eight hits, one walk and four runs in six innings. He struck out nine, and his ERA went up to 3.03. The trade rumors are actually a compliment because of his excellent season and the fact that the Cubs are not in the pennant race. They could be looking for a return on a player set to be a free agent after this season.

--1B Anthony Rizzo, 24, is having a big year. This is his fourth season in the big leagues but just his second full season. He is better than average defensively, and he has some pop, which he showed last season, when he hit career highs in doubles (40), homers (23) and RBIs (80). Still, he hit just .233 with a .742 OPS last season. This season, he has improved those numbers with a .282 batting average and an excellent OPS of .914. He has 14 homers, which ranks second among NL first basemen. Among NL first basemen, he also ranks first in walks, second in runs scored and fourth in batting average.

--LHP Travis Wood is no ordinary pitcher. He proved that Monday night, when his two-out, pinch-hit, run-scoring double in the top of the 13th inning led the Cubs to a 5-4 win over the Marlins. Wood has eight homers in his five-year big-league career.

--SS Starlin Castro, who hit a three-run homer on Monday, is making a bid to be an All-Star this year. He ranks second behind Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki in batting average and hits. Castro also ranks second among NL shortstops in extra-base hits. Castro, who is already in his fifth year in the majors, had a career-low OPS of .631 last year but has bounced back to a career-high .787 so far this season. He is below average defensively and not a skilled base-stealer. But he is durable and well above average when it comes to offensive production from a shortstop.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I always hit growing up, out of high school. It’s part of my job as a starting pitcher in the National League, so I practice at it and try to do the best I can.” -- LHP Travis Wood, after his pinch-hit, run-scoring double in the top of the 13th inning led the Cubs to a 5-4 win over the Marlins Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13.

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began swinging a bat at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa, Ariz., on June 11.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan