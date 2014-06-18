Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Chicago Cubs bullpen, which has been so good of late, gave up a key home run on Tuesday that cost them the game in a 6-5 loss to the Miami Marlins.

But some perspective is required.

Jose Veras was supposed to be the Cubs’ closer, at least for the short term.

Signed to a one-year contract for 2014 plus a club option for 2015, Veras got $3.85 million but did not truly earn it in the eyes of the Cubs, who designated him for assignment on June 3.

Without him, the Cubs have gone to a bit of a bullpen by committee, and it proved successful on Monday night, when seven relievers combined to throw seven scoreless innings in a 5-4 win over the Marlins.

The Cubs’ bullpen allowed just three hits during that span, and James Russell earned his first save of the season and his first since 2012.

It was fitting that Russell got what for him was a rare save because the Cubs have used a variety of pitchers to close out games this season. Hector Rondon leads the team with seven saves, Neil Ramirez has three, Pedro Strop two and Carlos Villanueva one.

At this point last season, the Cubs’ bullpen had a 4.26 ERA. After Monday’s collective effort, the bullpen had a 3.01 ERA, which ranked fourth in the National League.

It remains to be seen if those numbers are sustainable, especially without a veteran and proven closer. But the Cubs have to be happy with some of those arms out of the bullpen.

Rondon, who has a 2.36 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings, is the new closer.

Ramirez, with a 1.06 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 17 innings, could be the closer of the future.

Russell, a lefty, is a worker. He made 74 appearances last season and already has 27 this season (2.45 ERA).

Wesley Wright, another lefty, has a 2.61 ERA in 25 appearances.

Brian Schlitter has a 3.03 ERA in 31 appearances. He gave up the big three-run homer to the Marlins’ Garrett Jones on Tuesday. But it was only the second homer Schlitter has allowed all season.

Justin Grimm leads the bullpen with 34 appearances and has a 2.87 ERA.

Strop, perhaps the team’s hardest thrower, has a 3.92 ERA. He had a 2.83 ERA last year with 42 strikeouts in 35 innings.

Villanueva has struggled the most this season among the team’s current group of relievers. But he is a control pitcher who can be used in long relief and eats up innings when he is going well.

“They are doing phenomenal,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said of his bullpen. “Every time we have put them out there, they have given us an opportunity to stay in the game. They have handled every situation, and I‘m proud of the way they go about their business.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 2-1, 2.09 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 4-2, 3.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta, who missed the first month-plus of the season due to shoulder tightness, will start Wednesday’s series finale at Miami. It will be his ninth start of the season and his sixth on the road. He has faced the Marlins just once in his career, but that was a good performance. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks on June 8 in Chicago. He struck out seven and got a no-decision when the Marlins rallied for a 4-3 win.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija, who is reportedly on the trading block, started on Tuesday at Miami. He went six innings and allowed seven hits, three walks and three runs, two earned. He struck out eight and kept the Cubs in the game. He got a no-decision and said after the game that the contract talks are between his agent and the Cubs and are not a distraction for him.

--RHP Justin Grimm leads the Cubs’ bullpen with 34 appearances. He was one of seven Cubs relievers who combined to toss seven shutout innings in Monday’s 5-4 win over Miami. After that performance, Chicago’s relievers ranked fourth in the NL this season with a 3.01 ERA. Last year at this point in the season, Chicago’s bullpen had a 4.26 ERA. Grimm, meanwhile, is allowing hitters to bat just .219 against him this season.

--SS Starlin Castro, since 2011, has more hits than any other shortstop in the majors. The Cubs’ clean-up hitter went 1-for-4 on Tuesday with a double. He now has 31 extra-base hits this season, which is second among National League shortstops.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like the way the ball has been coming out of my hands the past couple of times out. If I can pitch deeper into games, I have a better chance of winning.” -- Cubs RHP Jeff Samardzija after a no-decision in a 6-5 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13.

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began swinging a bat at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa, Ariz., on June 11.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan