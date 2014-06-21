Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- As speculation as to whether right-handed pitcher Jeff Samardzija stays or goes continues to accelerate this week, Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria and his team are trying their best to face the tasks at hand.

“It’s obviously things we can’t control,” Renteria said prior to the start of three game weekend series with the Pirates. “If something would occur, we’d cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Samardzija’s 2-6 record with seven no-decisions is deceptive. He has a 2.60 ERA, ninth lowest in the National League and is eighth in strikeouts (90). He’s also sixth in innings pitched (97) and is third-lowest in the league in night game ERA (1.82).

“The numbers don’t really show how well he’s pitched,” said fellow pitcher Edwain Jackson

Seattle, Kansas City and the New York Yankees are among team rumored to be interested in trading for Samardzija. He tossed seven scoreless innings against New York in a Wrigley Field visit last month.

Sources told Fox Sports this week that Samardzija turned down a Cubs offer worth $85 million over five years.

In the meantime, Renteria said there have been no distractions.

“Right now these guys are all Cubs, they’re all thinking as Cubs and they’re all playing as Cubs,” Renteria said. “When change occurs, we’ll deal with it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-40

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-5, 4.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edwin Jackson (5-7) was a winner in his 250th career start on Friday and shook off cramping in both calves and a three-run home run by shortstop Jordy Mercer in the fifth. Jackson managed to complete the inning without additional damage and a parade of five Cubs relievers followed over the next four innings. “I definitely gave them a chance to get into the game, but fortunately I was able to finish,” said Jackson, who allowed three earned runs on five hits, walked two and struck out eight. “The bullpen came in and did a hell of a job. It was unfortunately they had to come in so early.”

--C Welington Castillo’s rehab start in Triple-A Iowa on Friday was washed out. Castillo is the 15-day disabled list with rib cage inflammation. Castillo had hit .242 with eight doubles, five homers and 21 RBIs in 43 games before going on the disabled list June 3.

--3B Kris Bryant made a big impression in his debut at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday with a two-run home run in his final at-bat. The top Cubs prospect earned a swift promotion to Iowa after batting .355 with 22 home runs and 58 RBIs in 68 games at Double-A Tennessee. Iowa looks like Bryant’s final destination at least for this season. “I don’t foresee a scenario where he would be up this year,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said prior to Chicago’s series opener with the Pirates on Friday. “I don’t think it’s the right thing to do for someone in his first full professional season, barring extraordinary circumstances.”

--3B Luis Valbuena is hitting .350 since May 13, the third-best batting average in the National League in that span. “He’s been very valuable,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “The last couple of years that he’s been here, even last year when he split time, he did a nice job. He’s had opportunities to show he can get on base. Obviously he’s had some big hits for us.” During the span Valbuena has 13 doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs and a .980 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

--LHP Travis Wood (7-5, 4.48 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season and seventh at home in a rare Saturday night game at Wrigley Field. In his last start on Sunday at Philadelphia, Wood tossed a season-high eight innings of scoreless ball while giving up six hits and three walks while striking out six. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning until Ben Revere singled with one out. He’s 5-5 all-time with a 3.25 ERA against the Pirates and 1-0 in two starts against Pittsburgh this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been fortunate to have some good ones but here for the Cubs it’s probably the best one so far. Anytime you can have a game like today and help a team win it feels good.” -- OF Chris Coghlan, a sixth-year pro in his first Cubs season who went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13.

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began swinging a bat at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa, Ariz., on June 11.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Eli Whiteside

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan