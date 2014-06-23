Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- After participating in 26 challenges so far this season, Cubs manager Rick Renteria says he’s basically satisfied with Major League Baseball’s new replay system.

“It’s becoming part of the system, part of getting the call right,” Renteria said prior to Sunday’s series finale with the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

“With all the technology that exists and the way it’s used in different sports, we’d be hard-pressed to think that it’s going to go away,” he said.

The Cubs were even on challenges entering Sunday’s series finale with the Pirates, winning 13 and losing 13.

Renteria was the first to utilize the new replay system as he challenged -- and lost -- a call at first base in the fifth inning of an Opening Day 1-0 loss to the Pirates on March 31.

Even as the new system helps get close plays right, it doesn’t apply to balls and strikes. And that’s where Renteria got in trouble early this season.

He was ejected three times in the season’s first 32 games for arguing calls but only once since then.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 10-3, 3.05 ERA) at Cubs (Jeff Samardzija, 2-6, 2.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel had a strong outing with just two mistakes -- a home-run pitch to LF Travis Snider and on an RBI single by 2B Josh Harrison. “Snider sees me well, I guess,” Hammel said. “It was a bad pitch ... and he obviously got it pretty good. The other one that Harrison hit off me was a hanging slider. Other than that, I felt pretty good. Pretty good command, a lot of ground balls.” Hammel saw a three-game home winning streak snapped as he allowed just two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven.

--C Welington Castillo was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Sunday and pinch hit late in Sunday’s game. Castillo missed the last 20 days with left rib cage inflammation. He is hitting .242 (39-for-161) with eight doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs in 43 games with the Cubs this season. Castillo played two games as part of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa and went 3-for-8 (.375) with an RBI, two walks and one stolen base. He reached base four times in Saturday’s rehab start at Iowa. “Just having him back and healthy and being able to get back out there will his teammates, it’ll be good to have him,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said.

--C Eli Whiteside was designated for assignment on Sunday following the activation of Welington Castillo from the 15-day disabled list. Whiteside, 34, batted .120 with one double and two RBIs in eight games. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said he hoped Whiteside would clear waivers and remain at Triple-A Iowa as insurance in case Castillo or backup John Baker are sidelined in the future. “He’s done a nice job, he’s an excellent receiver and had a nice game for us (Saturday) night,” Renteria said. “He helped transition while (Castillo) went down. ... We hope he clears.”

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada had his contract selected by the Cubs on Sunday and he was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, where he has been pitching all season. Wada, 33, signed a minor league contract with the Cubs last offseason. He’s 7-4 with a 2.81 ERA (27 ER/86.1 IP) in 14 starts this year.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (2-6, 2.60 ERA) seems unaffected by rumors swirling about trade prospects or potential signings as he makes his 16th start of the season and eighth at home on Monday as the Cubs open a three-game series with the Reds. Samardzija is 1-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 23 career games (nine starts) against the Reds. He’s 0-2 with a 2.84 ERA in two starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The eighth and the ninth were the innings we created the most stress for them.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, after the Pirates beat Chicago 2-1 Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (left rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began swinging a bat at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa, Ariz., on June 11. He was activated June 22.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan