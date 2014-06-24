Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Cubs outfielder Junior Lake is rounding into a more complete player as he moves through his second major league season.

The 24-year-old Dominican has already appeared in 66 of the Cubs 74 games -- two more than all of last year.

”Junior’s obviously got a lot of physical skill,“ said Cubs manager Rick Renteria on Monday prior to the opener of a three-game series against the Reds. ”He’s been playing -- I might have him go five or six days in a row and then have a couple of days off.

“In conversations with Junior, you start to see that he’s a young man that’s open for a lot of information. He wants to get better.”

Lake is hitting .242 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs.

“There are peaks and valleys in different aspects of his game, but there’s a tremendous upside,” Renteria said. “He’s got a lot of power, he’s got speed and he’s still learning how to play the game of baseball.”

Notable highlights have included a two-homer game on June 7 and tied a career high with a nine-game hitting streak from May 12-23 -- the longest run by a Cub this year.

Lake spent early portions of last season in Triple-A Iowa before a July promotion to Chicago.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-43

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 7-3, 4.68 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 3-1, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija had no decision in Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Reds, giving up just one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking two. The only thing that marred the performance was an extra pitching load in the early going. “The frustrating part about it was burning a lot of pitches early in the first couple innings and then playing catch up after that,” Samardzija said. “I felt good, just needed a little more improvement early.” It was Samardzija’s 16th start of the season -- third against the Reds -- and eighth at home. He came into the game ranked ninth in the National League with a 2.60 ERA.

--C Welington Castillo was in the starting lineup on Monday for the first time in 20 days after being sidelined with left rib cage inflammation. He singled to center in his first at-bat. Castillo played two rehab games last week in Iowa and was activated on Sunday. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter and went 0-for-1. Castillo has 21 RBIs, including 14 coming after two outs. He’s made 42 starts behind the plate.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with his 16th home run of the season. But he’s nowhere in the picture in the latest National League All-Star voting despite numbers that should make him at least worthy of consideration. Rizzo has hit 13 homers since April 30 and was hitting .278 with 42 RBIs coming into Monday. Goldschmidt leads NL first-base voting with 1.9 million ballots.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (3-1, 1.98 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season, his fourth at home and his career first against the Reds on Tuesday. Acquired from Baltimore on July 2, 2013, he experienced right shoulder tightness in spring training and was on the disabled list from March 30 through May 3. In his last start on June 18 in Miami, Arrieta struck out a career-high 11 Marlins on the way to his third win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We tried to let him work his way through it, obviously it didn’t work out.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, after reliever Hector Rondon loaded the bases before giving up a grand slam Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan