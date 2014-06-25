Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Almost two years ago to the day, the Cubs called up top prospect Anthony Rizzo to join to floundering club.

Now Rizzo, a top Cubs’ offensive gun who is tied for fourth among National League leaders with 17 home runs, is telling budding star Kris Bryant there is no hurry to get to Chicago and to enjoy his impressive performances.

Swiftly promoted to Triple-A Iowa last week, Bryant slammed his fifth home run in six days Tuesday. He has 27 for the season between Double-A Tennessee and his current home with the Iowa Cubs.

“Obviously what he’s doing is very special,” Rizzo, the Cubs’ first baseman, said prior to the Cubs’ 7-3 win over the Reds on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. “His time will come, and (until) it comes, just embrace it. When he gets here, he gets here.”

Rizzo, who was batting .342 with a Pacific Coast-leading 23 home runs and 62 RBIs, was pulled from an Iowa Cubs game on June 26, 2012, when he was promoted to Chicago.

Bryant, who plays third base, isn’t likely to make an appearance with the Cubs this year. Team officials said they prefer he continues to develop at Iowa.

However, at the pace he is on, watch out for next year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 0-0, 3.86 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 5-7, 5.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (4-1) knew he was having a special night while taking a perfect game into the seventh inning Tuesday night. The flawless performance didn’t last, but he still allowed just three hits and two runs over seven innings in a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. “I knew that’s kind of what was going on from the get-go, most guys do when you’re in a situation like that,” he said of the perfect-game bid. “But I just wanted to continue to execute pitches and try and pitch deep in the game.” The 28-year-old veteran, who opened the season on the disabled list with right shoulder tightness and wasn’t activated until May 3, struck out nine and walked none.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio, sidelined due to a rib injury, was spotted working out at Wrigley Field. “He continues to work on strengthening and get worked on daily,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s improving. We’re still just trying just trying to see how long it will take before we can actually start doing baseball activities.” Bonifacio, who was hitting .261 through 61 games, was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 13.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija has a hard-luck 2-6 record, but his other numbers -- including a 2.53 ERA and 97 strikeouts -- are All-Star worthy. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said he wouldn’t hesitate recommending Samardzija for National League team for next month’s game. “He’s pitched extremely well,” Renteria said. “He’s among top 10 pitchers in ERA. We haven’t necessarily scored a whole lot of runs for him, (but) is he an individual who deserves sincere consideration? Absolutely.”

--1B Anthony Rizzo, among National League leaders with 17 home runs and a .404 on-base percentage, won’t be elected as a starter in next month’s All-Star Game, but he could be a picked as a Cubs representative. “I know if anyone says they don’t want to be an All-Star they’re lying,” Rizzo said prior to Tuesday’s game with the Reds. “It’s something you dream of as a kid -- that and winning a World Series. ... It’s a long ways away, and there a lot of great players in this league as well.”

--RHP Edwin Jackson (5-7, 5.12 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season and eighth at home in Wednesday’s series finale against the Reds. Jackson is 4-1 with a 3.45 ERA in seven career starts against Cincinnati. Jackson won his last start, Friday against Pittsburgh, when he allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out eight in five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get to the meat of their order later in the game and it’s tough to continue to put those guys away. It’s a tough lineup to handle.” -- RHP Jake Arrieta, who lost a perfect-game bid in the seventh inning Tuesday during the Cubs’ 7-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan