Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Even though the calendar doesn’t flip to July until next week, shortstop Starlin Castro has 11 home runs to already exceed his total for last season.

Castro is still just 24, and it’s not outrageous to believe he could develop into a power hitter despite playing a position better known for singles hitters.

”We were just talking about him (Tuesday),“ manager Rick Renteria said. ”The more I see him, he’s getting bigger, he’s filling out. He’s turning into ... I don’t want to say a man because he’s a man already. But you can start to see the size and the maturity of his body.

“Is it possible that he’s going to hit a lot of home runs during the course of his career? It’s possible. I think that a lot of that goes back to whether he maintains a consistent approach at the plate, gets good pitches to hit and allows his skill set to play itself.”

Castro went 2-for-4 on Wednesday and drove in the only Chicago run in a 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He also took over the team lead in RBIs, with 45.

Castro is a two-time All-Star and it remains to be seen whether his numbers are good enough to earn him a return trip to the All-Star Game, but he definitely has experienced a nice bounce-back season from last year, when he batted just .245 and had 10 homers and 44 RBIs.

RECORD: 32-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 6-5, 3.24 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-6, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood will take the mound in the series opener against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Wood is 4-4 with a 6.07 ERA on the road this season and 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA in seven starts at Wrigley Field this season. Wood has faced the Nationals just once in his career, getting a no-decision after allowing four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings last August at Wrigley Field. Overall, Wood is 7-6 with a 4.55 ERA this season. He has been much better at the plate, batting .267 with two homers and nine RBIs in 30 at-bats.

--OF Manny Ramirez is expected to make his debut for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs on Thursday as a player/coach in a doubleheader against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Ramirez, 42, was signed by the Cubs to a minor-league contract earlier this month and had been working out at the team’s facility in Meza, Ariz., since then. Ramirez is regarded as one of the best right-handed hitters of all-time and has a .312 career batting average with 555 homers in 19 seasons, but his career essentially was ended by a steroids suspension, the second of his career.

--RHP Dallas Beeler will make his major-league debut Saturday, pitching the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Beeler, 25, was a 41st-round pick in the draft and isn’t as heralded as teammate Kyle Hendricks. Beeler was selected mainly because it was his turn to pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he’s a kid that everyone’s looking forward to him coming up here and have an opportunity to kind of show what he can do. We’re glad to have him.” -- Manager Rick Renteria on RHP Dallas Beeler, who will make his major-league debut Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Nationals.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan