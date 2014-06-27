Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs second baseman Darwin Barney is seeing more playing time in recent games and his numbers are starting to perk up.

“He’s been playing a whole lot lately over the last 10 days, I’ve used him quite a bit,” said Chicago manager Rick Renteria prior to Thursday’s four-game series opener against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field. “He’s been having some good at-bats and he’s back in (the lineup) today.”

So far, Barney is hitting just .204 through 58 games but is at .269 through seven games of Chicago’s current home stand. He went 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and has hits in seven of his last eight games.

The fifth-year Cubs infielder is looking to bounce back from a career worst .208 average batting average over 141 games in 2013.

“He hasn’t shown any frustration,” Renteria said. “I think he’s gone out there and be a positive person and work really hard. ... In terms of attitude, he’s had a great attitude and he’s been ready to go in any time we’ve asked him.”

Barney batted .276 in 2011 and hit .254 through 156 games in a Golden Glove 2012 campaign.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roard, 7-4, 2.79 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-5, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood earned a no-decision for only the third time this season and remains 7-6 for the year. He worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs and seven hits, walked a season-high tying five and struck out four. “It turned into (a grind), walks through the first couple of innings, I spaced out,” Wood said. “To walk two there in the seventh you can’t have that. Walks ended up hurting me again tonight.” His 3.08 ERA in eight home starts is nearly three runs lower than his 6.07 ERA in eight road starts.

--CF Junior Lake left Wednesday’s game in the second inning after he crashed into a door in right center field and struck his head while chasing left fielder Ryan Zimmerman’s lead-off double to right center. Lake slid into the access door and then lay prone on the warning track for several minutes. Teammates, trainers and manager Rick Renteria rushed to the outfield to check on Lake, who then walked off the field under his own power. Justin Ruffiano moved from right to center field while Nate Schierholtz entered to play right and bat seventh in Lake’s place. Lake suffered a contusion and bruised knee but no concussion symptoms.

--RHP pitcher Jake Arrieta, who threw six perfect innings at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, was the first to do so since the Dodgers’ Odalis Perez was perfect through six on April, 26, 2002, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The last Cubs pitcher with at least 6.0 perfect innings at Wrigley Field was Jon Lieber, who was perfect for 6 2/3 innings on Sept. 20, 1999, against St. Louis.

--RHP Carlos Villanueva has a 2.70 ERA (seven earned runs in 23 1/3 innings pitched) in 14 games since returning to the bullpen in early May, including a 1.38 ERA (two earned runs in 13 innings) this month. For the entire season he has a 6.10 ERA with 28 earned runs in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

--RHP Jason Hammel (6-5, 2.99 ERA) makes will make his 16th start of the season and has had quality starts in each of his first seven outings with the Cubs while striking out 37 over his last five starts. He has never lost to the Nationals in eight career starts, going 6-0 with a 3.15 ERA. He last beat Washington on May 27, 2011, with the Orioles. Hammel suffered his fifth loss of the season June 22 vs. Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field despite a 10th quality start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The fog was tough. The only thing I can compare it to was a snow game (in Triple-A) where the ball went up and I don’t think anyone ever saw where it landed.” -- Cubs CF Justin Ruggiano, whose hit off National’s reliever Craig Stammen (0-3) broke a 3-3 tie in a foggy game Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan