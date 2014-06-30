Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Dallas Beeler said he was on Cloud Nine on Friday morning thanks to his one-day call up and scheduled major league debut on Saturday.

Beeler, a 25-year-old right-hander, has a 5-3 record and 4.03 ERA so far in 10 games with Triple-A Iowa. Drafted by the Cubs in 2010 in the 41st round, he’s spent the previous three seasons with Double-A Tennessee.

Beeler pitched six-innings Saturday, allowing just one unearned run while striking out seven to take the hard-luck loss.

“Some guys get third deck shock,” Cubs catcher John Baker said after the 3-0 defeat. “All of a sudden they forget who they are. I wanted to make sure he remembered who he was and he threw the game he wanted to throw.”

Beeler was called up to serve as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader with Washington. He was returned to Iowa on Sunday.

Prior to his start Saturday, Beeler’s Iowa teammates offered support and advice.

“They said just go out and enjoy it and have fun, that’s the best advice you can give” he said. “Go out there, take it all in, take a deep breath and get back to work.”

Beeler was the first Cub to make his big league debut as a starting pitcher since Chris Rusin on Aug. 21, 2012, in Milwaukee and just the 17th since the start of the 2000 season.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 4-1, 2.05 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-6, 4.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel, a right-handed starter, broke a four-start winless streak and remained unbeaten (7-0) against the Washington Nationals with a strong 6 1/3 inning effort in a 7-2 Chicago Cubs victory Friday. Now 7-5 for the season, he allowed two earned runs on five hits, walked one and struck out six. “I got a couple of hits but I‘m more happy about getting Jason the win,” said Cubs catcher John Baker said. “He’s pitched pretty well his last few outings and we haven’t supported him offensively.”

--C John Baker helped guide Cubs starter Jason Hammel (7-5) from behind the plate and also went 3-for-3, walked and scored once and delivered a career-high tying four RBIs Friday. “Huge game for Baker, he was the hero today for sure,” said Hammel. “Three big hits and he put some good fingers down for me today. It was pretty much all him today.” Baker, appearing in his 36th game and batting seventh, had a bases-clearing double in a three-run seventh that put the game away.

--SS Starlin Castro has 21 RBIs this month, third most in the National League. Castro has driven in a run in each of his last three games and his 47 RBIs so far already top the 44 he had in 161 games in 2013. “He’s just being himself, it’s been really nice to see and watch,” said Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. “He’s done a great job, he’s not trying to hit home runs. You put someone in the three-four hole and you think he’d hit home runs. But it’s not about that it’s about getting on base and letting other guys to the job.”

--OF Junior Lake was on hand and relatively undamaged after running into an access door in right-center field while pursuing a deep fly ball on Thursday night. “I spoke to him, he got checked out and he’ll be available for us if we need him,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. Lake was examined at Wrigley Field by a team physician and did not go the hospital. He suffered a contusion and bruised knee but no concussion.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (2-6, 2.53 ERA) works the late game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. It will be his team-leading 17th start of the season and ninth at home. Sarmardiza had a no-decision in his last start on June 23 against the Reds -- a six-inning effort with just one run on four hits while walking two and striking out seven. He’s 2-2 all-time against Washington with a 2.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 11 games, including four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Huge game for (C John) Baker, he was the hero today for sure. Three big hits and he put some good fingers down for me today. It was pretty much all him today.” -- Cubs RHP Jason Hammel after a win over Washington on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan