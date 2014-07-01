Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It was a performance that even opposing fans could appreciate.

Jake Arrieta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Monday night at Fenway Park. After the Chicago Cubs starter allowed a two-out single to Boston Red Sox shortstop Stephen Drew on his 120th pitch of the game, he received a boisterous ovation as he walked off the mound.

“Something like that in Fenway is pretty rare for an opposing team,” said Arrieta, who tipped his cap before closer Hector Rondon completed a 2-0 Cubs victory in the opener of a three-game interleague series. “I got some goose bumps there, and that’s why you play the game is for moments like that. I‘m very thankful to be a part of something like that and to get another win.”

The Red Sox haven’t been no-hit since the Seattle Mariners’ Chris Bosio achieved the feat in 1993. Bosio, coincidentally, is now the Cubs’ pitching coach.

The Sox haven’t been no-hit at Fenway since Detroit’s Jim Bunning in 1958, leaving Arrieta only four outs shy of accomplishing something that is exceedingly rare.

Arrieta took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds in his previous start. He hasn’t had much success in his career against the Red Sox, going 0-3 with a 5.90 ERA against them in six games as a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

“I think he’s figured some things out,” Red Sox catcher David Ross said. “I’ve faced him before, and he’s definitely improved. He’s got front-of-the-line stuff. We weren’t taking him lightly. We knew coming in that this guy was pretty good.”

And Red Sox fans appreciated it.

“That was awesome,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We were all gathered on the mound, and I looked at all these guys and said, ‘Look at this.’ That’s some kind of awesome. I tip my cap to everybody because that was some show of respect -- that was awesome.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 5-8, 5.22 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 3-4, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta could get used to these types of performances. After carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning of his previous start, Arrieta made an encore that was even more impressive. Arrieta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Monday against Boston before veteran SS Stephen Drew lined a two-out single to right that spoiled his bid at history. Arrieta allowed just one baserunner, on a fifth-inning walk, and struck out 10 to win his fourth consecutive start. After opening the season on the disabled list due to right shoulder soreness, Arrieta has settled in nicely and seems to have found his groove.

--SS Starlin Castro, who went 1-for-3 with a walk Monday against Boston, has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 games. He is hitting at a .324 clip in that span. His presence in the cleanup spot must continue to be felt if the Cubs hope to climb back into the NL Central race.

--RF Nate Schierholtz doesn’t seem to mind batting seventh in the Cubs’ lineup. Schierholtz doubled and hit a two-run homer to lead the Cubs past the Red Sox on Monday. He is hitting .278 (15-for-54) with six extra-base hits in 14 games out of the seventh spot in the order. He is batting just .185 with 11 extra-base hits in 59 combined games at any other position in the batting order.

--RHP Edwin Jackson hasn’t had much luck against the Boston Red Sox in his career. He will look to turn that around Tuesday when he takes the mound in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park. Jackson is 2-4 with a 5.49 ERA in 13 career games against Boston. Jackson took the loss Wednesday against Cincinnati, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings.

--OF Emilio Bonifacio (oblique) is rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz. Bonifacio, who landed on the disabled list June 13, does not have a timetable for his return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The tension kinds of build there as the fifth and sixth innings approach and kind of subsides. It was special to do it last week in Wrigley, and to do it here in these two parks is pretty special.” -- RHP Jake Arrieta, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at Fenway Park on Monday in the Cubs’ 2-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. In his previous outing, he took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. General manager Jed Hoyer said it was a positive day for the reliever after an “up-and-down rehab process.” The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Chris Coghlan