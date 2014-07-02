Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Junior Lake might be hitless in 15 at-bats, but the Chicago Cubs haven’t lost confidence in him.

In fact, Lake was sent up to bat as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of a tie game Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox. He struck out against lefty reliever Andrew Miller, and it wouldn’t be until the ninth inning that the Cubs took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Luis Valbuena en route to a 2-1 victory at Fenway Park.

“We’ll continue to give him opportunities to play,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We’ll just continue to do what we’ve been doing the whole season and picking and choosing and working and trying to make adjustments.”

According to Renteria, the Cubs haven’t discussed optioning Lake to Triple-A Iowa, even though the outfielder is batting .228 with a .257 on-base percentage after going 0-for-2 Tuesday night. Lake’s troubles began last month. After batting .273 in 26 games in May, he hit .190 in 23 games in June.

”Obviously, for him it’s not been the track that he’s wanted,“ Renteria said. ”He’s shown signs of being able to do things, and he’s had signs where he’s had a little valley. Right now, he’s probably in that little valley and we have to help him get back out of it.

“We just have to make sure Junior gets the ball up in the zone a little bit. (On Monday), he had four strikeouts, and three of the four were balls down in the zone. It’s just a matter of us making sure we stay positive with him and share with him what we’re seeing and try to get feedback from him on what he sees.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-6, 4.52 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-1, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edwin Jackson did not factor into the decision Tuesday night against Boston despite allowing only one run over six innings. It marked his fewest runs allowed since he tossed seven shutout innings May 17 against Milwaukee. It also was the fewest runs he allowed on the road in any start this season. “I thought Jackson did a great job tonight,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said.

--3B Luis Valbuena had one memorable night. Valbuena drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and then made a game-saving stop on a ground ball to finish the game. Dustin Pedroia hit a hard grounder that Valbuena snagged with a dive to his left before he quickly rose to his feet and fired a one-hopper to first that Anthony Rizzo scooped up in time to beat Pedroia. The play was challenged by Boston manager John Farrell before the umpires upheld the call. Valbuena collected his fifth career go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning or later and first this season.

--SS Starlin Castro is flourishing at the plate over the past three weeks. Castro went 2-for-4 with a double against Boston on Tuesday night. He has reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 games since June 12, a major reason why the Cubs have five wins in their past eight games.

--LF Chris Coghlan went 0-for-13 before regaining his stride as the Cubs’ leadoff hitter. Coghlan led off Tuesday’s game with a single, and he has hit safely in four of his last five games at a .263 clip. He also drove in a run with a sixth-inning fielder’s choice that tied the game at 1-1. It was his first RBI of the season out of the leadoff spot and first overall since June 20.

--LHP Travis Wood will make his first career start against the Red Sox in the finale of the three-game series against Boston on Wednesday. The Cubs are hoping Fenway feels more like home to him, too, because Wood has pitched vastly different at Wrigley Field than he has on the road this year. In eight road starts, Wood is 4-4 with a 6.07 ERA, compared to 3-2 and a 3.08 ERA in eight home starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What a great at-bat. Just still able to put enough of the barrel on the baseball to get it deep enough to score the run.” -- Manager Rick Renteria, on 3B Luis Valbuena’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning Tuesday that gave the Cubs a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano