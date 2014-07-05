Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria likes what he sees in his lineup. And why not after the Cubs scored 16 runs on Wednesday to sweep the Red Sox in Boston.

The hit parade continued Friday in Washington as the Cubs had 14 hits and beat the Nationals, 7-2. Chicago had five players with at least two hits.

“They grind out a lot of at-bats. They got some good pitches to hit. I thought we had some really good at bats,” Renteria said.

The Cubs have won four in a row and are 25-19 since May 17.

“They just got done sweeping Boston. We’re playing a hot team. We’ve got to find a way to cool them off tomorrow,” said Denard Span, the Washington center fielder.

The Cubs expected to send right-hander Jeff Samardzija to the mound on Saturday. However, he was reportedly traded to the Oakland A’s Friday night along with right-hander Jason Hammel in a multi-player trade, according to multiple media outlets.

If the deal goes through, the Cubs will receive A’s shortstop prospect and 2012 first-round draft pick Addison Russell as well as pitcher Dan Straily, outfielder Billy McKinney and a player to be named.

Hammel is 7-5 with a 2.98 earned-run average in 16 starts, while Samardzija is just 2-7 in 17 starts but he has a 2.83 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-46

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cubs (TBA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 5-4, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel improved to 8-0 in his career against the Washington Nationals with the 7-2 win on Friday in Washington. His ERA remained at 2.98 as he allowed two runs in six innings; he was lifted after he gave up a leadoff double in the seventh to second baseman Anthony Rendon with the score 4-1. Hammel wanted to go deeper in the game. “It is very frustrating. I honestly believe you learn how to pitch when get to 100. I guess it is what it is right now,” he added. “I made a couple of mistakes. I gave up a few extra-base hits today. Overall I pitched well. The guys put up a ton of runs. It makes it easier to pitch.” Hammel was reportedly dealt to the Oakland A’s Friday night along with RHP Jeff Samardzija.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija has been the victim of very little offensive support this year by the Cubs. He was expected to make his team-leading 18th start -- and ninth on the road -- on Saturday at Washington. However, he was reportedly dealt to the Oakland A’s Friday night along with RHP Jason Hammel.

--CF Justin Ruggiano had three hits, including a homer, in the 7-2 win on Friday at Washington. He is now hitting .271.

--2B Darwin Barney had two hits Friday after he had four hits in his previous game, on Wednesday at Boston. He is now up to .220 after the 7-2 win against the Nationals.

--RHP Neil Ramirez, who is from Virginia Beach, came on in the seventh and gave up an RBI single to Wilson Ramos to make the score 4-2. But he got three outs and lowered his ERA to 1.19 in the win over the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously he is swinging the bat better. There are a lot of guys in the lineup that are heating up. That was a big homer he had. I think he feels good. We will just keep going with these guys and see where it takes us.” -- Manager Rick Renteria, of CF Justin Ruggiano, who had three hits, including a homer, Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano