Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Chicago Cubs came to Washington with a starting rotation that included Jason Hammel, Jeff Samardzija and Jack Arrieta.

They left town with just Arrieta, who pitched Sunday, in the rotation after the Cubs traded Hammel and Samardzija late Friday to the Oakland Athletics for two young prospects and a Triple-A pitcher.

For now the Cubs plan to fill the rotation in-house. Edwin Jackson, the former Nationals’ right-hander, will start on Monday in Cincinnati against Mike Leake and the Cincinnati Reds.

Jackson has made 17 starts this year and has allowed 103 hits in 95 2/3 innings.

Lefty Travis Wood is on tap to start the second game of the series against the Reds with Tsuyoshi Wada scheduled to go in the third game of the series.

The Cubs came to Washington having won three in a row in Boston against the Red Sox. But they lost the last two after winning on Friday.

Arrieta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his previous start, June 30 at Boston, and pitched well again Sunday. He allowed one run in six innings but was not involved in the decision as Washington won, 2--1.

Will Arrieta put more pressure on himself with the trade of Hammel and Samardzija?

“I don’t think so,” said second baseman Darwin Barney. “I think every fifth day he will come out ready to pitch. He has been doing well and he just wants to keep going. He is not going to try and fill anyone’s shoes. He has a level head.”

And he also had an ERA of 1.78 since his season began in early May.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 5-8, 4.99 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 6-7, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Starlin Castro was selected to his third All-Star game on Sunday as an infield reserve. “I think I was more excited this year,” said Castro, who is batting .287 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs. “After a really bad year last year and a lot of things that happened, that’s going to be great for me to make it, and I feel very excited.”

--RHP Blake Parker was called up from Triple-A Iowa. He was 0-0 with a 10.12 ERA in three games out of the bullpen in his first stint with the Cubs this year.

--RHP Jake Arrieta started the series finale on Sunday against the Nationals. In his last start, June 30 against the Red Sox in Boston, he had a no-hitter through 7 2/3 innings before a single by Stephen Drew. Against the Nationals he allowed one run on four hits in six innings and was not involved in the decision. “They have a really good ballclub,” said Arrieta who gave up one run in six innings with three walks. “A very high quality ballclub. I was looking up in one of the innings and saw (Ian) Desmond and (Wilson) Ramos hitting seven and eight. These guys are pretty good. It was a dogfight. I had a couple of walks that were uncharacteristic as far as I am concerned.”

--CF Justin Ruggiano had two hits on Sunday against the Nationals. He is now hitting .286.

--C John Baker caught 16 of the 17 starts that Jason Hammel made for the Cubs. Manager Rick Renteria said his role could change now that Hammel is gone, but Baker was the starter on Sunday and had two hits and two walks.

--1B Anthony Rizzo had two hits on Sunday against the Nationals while batting in the No. 3 hole. He is now hitting .276.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They have a really good ballclub. A very high quality ballclub.” -- Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, on the Nationals after a 2-1 loss on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano