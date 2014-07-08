Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada will make his major league debut during Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, made possible by the considerable improvement Wada is showing since spring training.

“In the spring, he was elevated a little bit, outside the zone,” Cubs manager Rich Renteria said. “Now he’s actually been down in the zone, working both sides of the plate. He’s been very effective, which is really good to hear.”

After posting an 8.38 ERA with nine earned runs allowed in 9 2/3 innings in the spring, Wada has been sharp at Triple-A Iowa, going 9-5 with a 2.66 ERA. He has 105 strikeouts and only 26 walks in 101 2/3 innings. His strikeout total ranks second in the Pacific Coast League.

It is Wada’s first season in the Cubs organization after he spent last year in the Orioles’ system following a nine-year career in the Japan Pacific League. Wada, 33, has a chance to fill a void left in the Chicago rotation following the trade of Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to the Oakland A‘s.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-49

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-6, 4.62 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 8-6, 1.99 ERA); Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, major league debut) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo could join SS Starlin Castro as Cubs representatives on the National League All-Star team if he is voted in by fans as part of the Final Vote. Cubs manager Rich Renteria is urging fans to vote and vote often for Rizzo, who ranks fourth in the NL with 18 home runs and second with 16 go-ahead RBI. “Everybody better be voting for Rizzo,” Renteria said. “He’s done a nice job. It would be a great thing.” Rizzo bolstered his case with a two-run home run in the seventh inning Monday.

--RHP Edwin Jackson retired 13 straight in one stretch Monday night, but he finished with four runs and seven hits allowed over six innings. He walked two and struck out six. “It’s just a matter of making a pitch with two outs,” Jackson said. “That’s pretty much what it boils down to.”

--LF Chris Coghlan went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two runs in Monday night’s loss at Cincinnati. He also had a stolen base. Coghlan extended his hitting streak to seven games, his longest in more than a year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think for us the storyline is we had some opportunities to score some runs today. We had some guys in scoring position, and we left a lot of guys out there.” -- Manager Rick Renteria, after the Cubs went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position during a 9-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6 The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano