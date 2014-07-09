Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Following the blockbuster trade that sent right-handers Jason Hammel and Jeff Samardzija to Oakland, the Chicago Cubs are handing their starting rotation over to the youngsters.

Left hander Tsuyoshi Wada made his major league debut against the Reds in the nightcap of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at Great American Ball Park. He allowed one unearned run in five innings in a game the Reds eventually won, 6-5.

On Wednesday, right hander Dallas Beeler will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa to make his second career start after an impressive debut on June 28 when he allowed one unearned run in a 3-0 loss to the Nationals.

“His ball has a lot of sink and depth,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday of Wada’s performance. “He works it to both sides. I thought he kept the ball down. I thought he was extremely composed in his outing with us, as was evidenced by the results. He kept us in the ballgame. ... He just showed a really good mound presence and good stuff.”

Righty Kyle Hendricks will make his big-league debut in Thursday’s series finale against the Reds. He’s 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 17 starts for Triple-A Iowa with 97 strikeouts and 23 walks in 102 2/3 innings.

Renteria said the sooner the club can put the Samardzija deal behind it, the better.

“The further thing from my mind today is the trade,” Renteria said. “As quickly as everybody can put that to bed ... the only thing we can do is continue to play and give ourselves a chance. Believe you me, the further thing from our minds is the trade. We can’t change it.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-51

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Dallas Beeler, 0-1, 0.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 11-3, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood couldn’t overcome a rough first inning on Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader. He allowed four runs, three earned, all but one of which scored in the first. He gave up eight hits, walked two and struck out five. “He settled down and was able to keep us in there,” said Cubs manager Rich Renteria. “He recovered nicely.”

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada made his major league debut on Tuesday night, allowing only five hits and one unearned run in five innings in a 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. He walked one and struck out three. “I was nervous at first, but I was able to relax and get it going,” said Wada through an interpreter. “I‘m definitely excited to pitch in this environment. Walking to the mound, I was going back in my mind through the last three years. It was emotional.”

--RHP Dallas Beeler will make his second career start on Wednesday. Beeler, currently at Triple-A Iowa, earned a no-decision in his big-league debut on June 28 despite not allowing an earned run. “His ball has a lot of sink and depth,” said Cubs manager Rich Renteria. “He works it to both sides. I thought he kept the ball down. I thought he was extremely composed.”

--LF Chris Coghlan brought his bat to Cincinnati. Coghlan extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs in Tuesday night’s 6-5 loss to the Reds. ”He’s grinding out some really good at-bats,“ said Cubs manager Rich Renteria. His swing path looks really good right now. Getting really good swings on pitches.” Coghlan is hitting .452 during his streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wada gave us a nice start. He threw strikes and kept the ball down in the zone. If I didn’t feel like he was out of gas, I would’ve sent him back out there for the sixth. I felt he gave us a very, very good effort.” -- Manager Rick Renteria, on rookie left hander Tsuyoshi Wada who made his major league debut against the Reds Tuesday night.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6 The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano