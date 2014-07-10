Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- When Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel were traded to Oakland, it created a buzz among the Cubs’ minor-league pitchers.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who arrived at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, the day before his scheduled major league debut, said his teammates at Triple-A Iowa were energized by the news.

“As players, we talked about who’s going to go up, what’s going to happen,” he said. “It says something about the guys we have down there that any of them could come up and fill the spot. I hope they’re giving me a real opportunity. That’s what you want.”

Hendricks went 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings. His success this season has been bolstered by the improvement in his four-seam fastball, which has become a go-to pitch.

“I usually throw mostly two-seam,” he said. “I’ve been using my four-seam with more velocity to both sides of the plate. It’s been a real key for me.”

Hendricks said he’ll have 15 friends and family members in attendance Thursday for his first start.

Chicago’s youth movement is well under way, with No. 7 prospect Arismendy Alcantara making his debut and right-hander Dallas Beeler making his second start Wednesday.

“We all know that those young guys are there,” manager Rich Renteria said. “Any time there (are) the beginnings of change it sends a ripple effect throughout the minor league system. For them, it opens up opportunities. They still have to go out and perform.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-52

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 8-5, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dallas Beeler was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday to make his second career start. He allowed only two hits through four innings, but things unraveled in the fifth when he gave up three runs on four hits and a walk. Beeler allowed four runs on six hits in five innings, with four walks. “It’s a whole bunch of fun,” Beeler said of his debut season. “The results weren’t what I wanted, but I had a great time pitching.”

--2B Darwin Barney was placed on the paternity list. He returned to Chicago on Wednesday for the birth of his and wife Lindsay’s third child. Barney, who made a sensational lunging grab in Tuesday’s game, is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 RBIs in 70 games.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks will make his major league debut on Thursday. He went 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings with Triple-A Iowa. He’s the latest prospect to get an audition since Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel were traded to Oakland. “As players, we talked about who’s going to go up, what’s going to happen,” he said. “It says something about the guys we have down there that any of them could come up and fill the spot. I hope they’re giving me a real opportunity. That’s what you want.”

--2B Arismendy Alcantara, ranked as the Cubs’ No. 7 prospect, was recalled from Triple-A Iowa, where he hit .307 with 25 doubles, 11 triples, 10 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 89 games. “He’s going to be here a couple days,” manager Rich Renteria said. “Hopefully he can enjoy it, be himself.” Alcantara was thrust into the No. 2 spot in the lineup. “If it seems a little overwhelming, maybe we’ll make an adjustment tomorrow,” Renteria said. Alcantara went 0-for-4 but played a solid second base in his debut.

--LHP Chris Rusin was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday after allowing six earned runs on 12 hits in 8 2/3 innings over his two appearances. It was his second stint with the big-league club this season.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, a day after making his major league debut. He gave up five hits and one unearned run in five innings, walking one and striking out three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We all know that those young guys are there. Any time there (are) the beginnings of change it sends a ripple effect throughout the minor league system. For them, it opens up opportunities. They still have to go out and perform.” -- Manager Rich Renteria, on the recent run of call-ups from the minors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. As of June 24, he was doing strengthening drills but no baseball activities. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6 The Cubs hope Fujikawa can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Dallas Beeler

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney (paternity list)

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano