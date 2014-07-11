Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is headed to the All-Star Game after earning 52 1/2 million fan votes in the Final Vote. Cubs manager Rich Renteria called a team meeting following Thursday’s extra-inning win at Cincinnati to make the announcement, which drew cheers from his teammates.

“I had no idea,” Rizzo said. “It’s awesome. It’s great to get that win on top of it. What could be better. I think it’s good for the kids in the minor leagues to see kids in the major leagues make an All-Star team. Means they’re not that far away.”

While the youth movement begins in earnest for the Chicago Cubs, Rizzo, one of the most significant components of their future plans, is excelling currently at the major league level.

On Wednesday, Rizzo became the first left-handed Cubs batter to reach 20 home runs prior to the All-Star break since Rick Monday in 1973. Hall of Famer Billy Williams is the only other left-hander to reach that mark, doing so in 1970 and 1972.

Rizzo, 24, hit a combined 39 homers his first two seasons in a Cubs uniform. Entering Thursday’s action, he was batting .280 with 20 homers and 49 RBIs in 89 games.

Cubs manager Rich Renteria has taken particular pride in the development of Rizzo and shortstop Starlin Castro, both NL All-Stars.

“We knew coming in that these guys have the skill and aptitude to play the game,” Renteria said. “They’re comfortable and confident with another year of experience under their belts. It’s gratifying for me to have two young men on our ballclub who’ve done really well.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 6-7, 3.14 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 5-1, 1.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dallas Beeler enjoyed his time in the major leagues and he’ll be back. But on Thursday, Beeler was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for RHP Kyle Hendricks who made his major league debut. Beeler issued four walks in Wednesday’s loss, allowing three of his earned runs in the fifth inning. This after pitching a gem in his debut against the Nationals when he allowed no earned runs in six innings.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks overcame a rocky first inning in which he allowed three runs on three hits with two walks. He began his big-league career by walking the first two batters he faced and although he settled down after that, Hendricks finished with four earned runs and five hits allowed in six innings.

--LF Chris Coghlan had a monster series in Cincinnati, going 8-for-21 in the series, for a .381 average with five extra-base hits and three RBIs.

--2B Arismendy Alcantara doubled off the left field wall in the fifth inning for his first major league hit, driving in two runs. The Cubs’ No. 7-ranked prospect made his second straight start since being promoted from Triple-A and went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, and three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have the utmost respect for this city and the Reds. I also needed to be a good teammate and stick up for them. Things were said. You have 50 men competing at the highest level. Tempers are going to flare sometimes. Hopefully, it’s not something that carries into the future. I don’t think there’s any bad blood.” -- Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo after the benches cleared in a heated win over Cincinnati on Thursday

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney (paternity list)

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

INF Arismendy Alcantara

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano