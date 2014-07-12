Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria says there’s no point looking back after his two top pitchers were traded and more players may yet be on the block.

“I don’t think we’re thinking about the trade anymore, we’re just thinking about playing baseball,” said Renteria, making his first appearance at Wrigley Field following last week’s blockbuster move that sent starters Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland. “The game’s going to continue and change inevitably occurs.”

In turn, Oakland sent Chicago three minor league prospects plus a player to be named later.

The Cubs dropped six straight in the wake of the trade, but rebounded Thursday with a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in 12 innings and beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 with a walk-off single on Friday.

“I can’t turn back the clock and I can’t turn back on things when they occur,” Renteria said. “I can only keep my eye moving forward.”

The Cubs may not be through as the trading season continues through next week’s All-Star break and to the end of July.

Team president Theo Epstein recently said the Cubs would pause before any more trade activity. But a need for pitching might make some additional players on the current roster and or the minors expendable before the July 31 trading deadline.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-5, 4.54 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 5-9, 5.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Arismendy Alcantara was in Friday’s leadoff spot, less than 24 hours after going 4-for-5 and becoming only the second Cubs since 1914 with four hit efforts in his first two games. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said he’ll likely try the rookie in center field. Alcantara collected his fifth hit in two days with a ninth inning single, stole second and scored on Justin Ruggiano’s game-winning single to left. “Alcantara’s a good player and I know a couple of guys on their coaching staff and they really, really like him,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez.

--1B Anthony Rizzo had a bottle of champagne on a table next to his locker on Friday, apparently part of the celebration as he returned home as an All-Star after gathering 8.8 million votes in the National League Final Vote this week. Rizzo is batting .277 with 20 home runs and 49 RBIs. He is the first Cubs left-hander to hit 20 home runs by the All-Star break since Rick Monday in 1973.

--RF Justin Ruggiano went 2-for-5 with a two-out RBI single to lead the Cubs to a 5-4 victory, the first walk-off win since Anthony Rizzo’s two-run homer in the 13th inning on June 6 against Miami. “It’s stuff you used to do as a kid playing whiffle ball in the back yard and you make believe the situation and now it’s coming true. You live for those kind of things.”

--LHP Zac Rosscup was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday for his fourth stint with the Cubs. He was the team’s 26th man for Chicago’s April 16 doubleheader at the Yankees and was also up with the big league club from April 24-May 2. He was recalled on May 7, but landed on the 15-day disabled list on May 14 (retroactive to May 10) with left shoulder soreness. Rosscup was activated from the DL and optioned to Iowa on June 14, where he was 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in 20 games this season. Since making his big league debut with last September, Rosscup has no record and a 0.84 ERA in 14 career relief appearances.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, one day after making his major league debut in a 6-4 Cubs victory in 12 innings. Hendricks allowed four runs in six innings of starting work. A 2014 Pacific Coast League All-Star, Hendricks is 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 17 starts for Iowa.

--RHP Blake Parker was optioned to Iowa on Friday. He’s spent most of the season there with 18 saves and a 1.44 ERA in 25 relief appearances en route to 2014 Pacific Coast League All-Star honors. He was 1-0 with a 9.53 ERA in five games for the Cubs this season, including a victory on Thursday at Cincinnati.

--2B Darwin Barney was activated on Friday following a short paternity leave for the birth of his third child. Barney is hitting .387 (12-for-31) with two doubles, one triple and one RBI in eight July contests. Placed on leave July 9, Barney was batting .224 (44-for-196) with 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 16 RBIs in 70 games this season. He has made 65 starts at second base with a .986 fielding percentage.

--RHP Edwin Jackson makes his 19th start of the season and ninth at home on Saturday. He’s 0-3 in eight career starts against the Braves and allowed three runs on six hits in a May 11 start in Atlanta with six innings of work. In his most recent start last Monday at Cincinnati, Jackson allowed four runs on six hits in six innings of a losing effort. He has made 30 or more starts in each of the last seven seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s stuff you used to do as a kid playing whiffle ball in the back yard and you make believe the situation and now it’s coming true. You live for those kind of things.” -- Cubs RF Justin Ruggiano after stroking the game-winning hit vs. Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

INF Arismendy Alcantara

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano