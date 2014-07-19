Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Cubs top shortstop prospect Javier Baez made his second straight start at second base at Triple-A Iowa on Friday, a move that dovetailed with club president Theo Epstein’s thoughts after the acquisition of top shortstop prospect Addison Russell less than two weeks ago.

At the time, Epstein said it would be possible for Baez or Russell to change positions in the order to increase the Cubs’ athleticism and also to get the best players on the field. Russell was obtained in the deal that sent right-handers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland.

Cubs manager Rick Renteria cautioned reporters Friday that Baez’s shift does not indicate a promotion is forthcoming.

“The move is to allow him to get over there,” Renteria said. “Those conversations have been ongoing since spring training. It is nothing new to see him over there.”

Baseball America ranked Russell as the No. 5 prospect in baseball at the All-Star break, and Baez was ranked seventh. Cubs power-hitting third-base prospect Kris Bryant was ranked No. 2. Arismendy Alcantara, who has been playing second base since his promotion from Iowa on July 8, is ranked No. 33.

“It’s good to see that he is moving around, but from my perspective, it is not in an anticipatory position to think I‘m going to see him,” Renteria said of Baez, 21. “It would be irresponsible for me to say I‘m looking forward to seeing him here.”

Baez, the ninth pick in the first round of the 2011 draft, is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, 16 homers, 59 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for Iowa after homering Friday. He had 34 doubles and 37 home runs in 2013 at Class A Daytona and Double-A Tennessee.

“He’s a kid with a lot of pop,” Renteria said. “Defensively, he has a little bit of excitement when he is playing the field. He’s very aware of what is going on defensively. I think he has a good sense in running the bases. There are a lot of qualities we saw in a short period of time there than themselves to seeing him as a very good major league player.”

Renteria said he believes the transition to the other side of the bag should be a comfortable one for Baez, who played his first 284 games in the field at shortstop.

“I think the transition from the shortstop to the other side of the diamond, because he is so athletic, might be a little easier than you might think,” Renteria said. “The biggest transition that any infielder from the left side makes to the right side is the pivot around second base. You have a ball coming at you from one side and the runner coming at you from another. There are some dynamics, the footwork you need to work on around the bag. Those are things I think he will be quite comfortable at making adjustments with, and I‘m sure they are working on him.”

Alcantara, 22, has played second base in five games since he was promoted from Triple-A Iowa on July 9, when starter Darwin Barney was placed on paternity leave. Barney has since returned, but Alcantara has/had a four-plus-game hitting streak into Friday’s game with Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-55

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-8, 4.96 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 5-6, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo had his second two-homer game of the season Friday, driving in three runs, and he was robbed of at least a double on a running catch by Arizona CF Ender Inciarte with a runner on first base in the eighth inning of a 5-4 loss. “‘Rizz’ had an All-Star night,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We didn’t get a whole lot more after that.” Rizzo, who has 22 homers, was the third Cubs left-handed hitter to have 20 homers at the All-Star break, joining Rick Monday and Billy Williams, who did it twice. “I was just trying to good put good swings on the ball,” Rizzo said.

--RHP Edwin Jackson pitched a little better, giving up three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, but he could not hold a 3-0 lead after giving up Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s opposite-field home run to right with one out in the sixth. “I know that he is the guy we seem to pick on but I thought he did a great job,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He threw well.” Jackson has given up 16 runs in his last 15 innings over three starts and has not won since June 20. He has one quality start in his last 10.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa to make the Cubs’ start on Tuesday, manager Rick Renteria said Friday. Hendricks won his only start with the Cubs this season, 7-4 over Cincinnati on July 10, and is 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 17 starts at Iowa. “The thought is to allow him to slot into that spot and see how he does,” Renteria said. Because of an off day Monday, they opened the post-break season with only three starters. The Cubs have not named their Wednesday starter. “We’re close,” Renteria said.

--SS prospect Javier Baez made his second straight start at second base for Triple-A Iowa on Friday, going 2-for-5 with his 16th home run of the season against Round Rock. The move came less than two weeks after shortstop prospect Addison Russell was acquired from Oakland. Russell is ranked No. 5 in Baseball America’s midseason prospect rankings and Baez is ranked No. 7, and Cubs president Theo Epstein said one could move positions if it meant getting the best players on the field. Russell is at Double-A Tennessee. “He’s a kid with a lot of pop,” Renteria said of Baez. “Defensively, he has a little bit of excitement when he is playing the field. He’s very aware of what is going on defensively. I think he has a good sense in running the bases. There are a lot of qualities we saw in a short period of time there than themselves to seeing him as a very good major league player.”

--2B Arismendy Alcantara had his hitting streak stopped at four games but he walked, had two stolen bases and turned an athletic double play while starting at second base for the fifth time in six games since being promoted from Triple-A Iowa on June 8. He moved into the starting lineup when 2B Darwin Barney left the team on paternity leave, but Barney has returned, and the Cubs may move a position player when they promote starter RHP Kyle Hendricks on Tuesday. “He’s been playing very, very well,” Renteria said of Alcantara. “Fortunately for me, we have three days before we have to make a decision as to how we will proceed with the roster. We still have to have conversations to see how we go. We do have to start making some adjustments to the roster.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “‘Rizz’ had an All-Star night. We didn’t get a whole lot more after that.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, after All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo had two home runs and three RBIs in a 5-4 loss to Arizona on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 11 and was transferred to Double-A Tennessee on July 16.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6 and was transferred to Class A Kane County on July 17.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano