Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Arismendy Alcantara will stay put with the Cubs while Darwin Barney is the odd man out.

Alcantara, a rookie playing in his ninth major league game on Tuesday, earned a continued spot with the Cubs thanks to a hot start and a .282 average.

The Cubs had considered sending the utility player to Triple-A Iowa during the All-Star break but opted against it.

Instead, Barney, a fourth-year Golden Glove second baseman who was batting .230 in 72 games, was designed for assignment Tuesday. He became expendable because of his decreasing playing time and the Cubs’ extra infield personnel.

“It’s really hard,” general manager Jed Hoyer said Tuesday before a series opener with the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. “It got to a situation here where the playing time started to be scarce for him. It certainly wasn’t easy.”

Alcantara joined the Cubs on July 9 and the next day had a four-hit, three-RBI game with a double and a triple against the Reds. On Tuesday, he clubbed a towering solo home run onto Sheffield Avenue in Chicago’s 6-0 win.

Barney won the 2012 Golden Glove at second base after tying a major league record with 141 consecutive errorless games. Since making his big league debut in 2010, Barney was batting .244 with 88 doubles, 18 home runs and 146 RBIs in 542 games.

“We’ll get some phone calls on (Barney) and hopefully we can send him to a place where he can be part of a winner,” Hoyer said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 7-9, 3.62 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-0) was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and made a big impression in his first Wrigley Field start and second since a no-decision on July 10 in Cincinnati. He scattered five hits while walking three and striking out five. “It’s definitely the best day of my life,” the 24-year-old rookie said of his first major league win. “It’s what you work for since you were a little kid playing T-ball. It’s awesome.”

--2B Darwin Barney, who was batting .230 in 72 games, was designated for assignment Tuesday. He grew expendable due to decreased playing time and the Cubs’ extra infield personnel. “It’s really hard,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “It got to a situation here where the playing time started to be scarce for him. It certainly wasn’t easy.” Barney won a 2012 Gold Glove at second base after tying a major league record with 141 consecutive errorless games. Since making his big league debut in 2010, Barney was batting .244 with 88 doubles, 18 home runs and 146 RBIs in 542 games.

--1B Anthony Rizzo celebrated being named National League Player of the Week with two solo homers on Tuesday and now leads the league with 25. Rizzo earned honors for the period ending Sunday after he led the majors with three home runs, 14 total bases and a 1.273 slugging percentage. He was also tied for third in the National League with four RBIs. It was his first career Player of the Week honor and first for the Cubs since Starlin Castro for the week ending Aug. 7, 2011.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio was activated from 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and was inserted as leadoff batter after 33 days sidelined with an oblique strain. Bonifacio marked his return by going 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the Cubs’ 6-0 win. The versatile switch hitter came in batting .261 in 61 games.

--LHP Zac Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He had no record and a 7.50 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Cubs. He’s 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in 20 games with Triple-A Iowa this season.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start on Wednesday. He had no-decision in his major league debut on July 8 at Cincinnati after allowing one unearned run and five hits in five innings in a 6-5 loss. Wada was 10-6 with a 2.77 ERA at Triple-A Iowa in 19 games (18 starts) in his first season with the Cubs’ organization.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s really hard. It got to a situation here where the playing time started to be scarce for him. It certainly wasn’t easy.” -- General manager Jed Hoyer, who designated for assignment 2B Darwin Barney.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (sore right rib cage) went on the 15-day disabled list June 13. He was rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., as of June 30. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 11, then was transferred to Double-A Tennessee on July 16. He was activated July 22.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6 and was transferred to Class A Kane County on July 17. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 22.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio