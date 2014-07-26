Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Theo Epstein, the Chicago Cubs’ president of baseball operations, made headlines earlier this week when he said that the St. Louis Cardinals didn’t need a “gift” in the form of a bonus draft pick in MLB’s competitive-balance lottery.

Epstein lauded the way the Cardinals organization is run and looked forward to reaching the same level of sustained success that St. Louis has enjoyed.

Already boasting what may be the top farm system in the National League, the Cubs looked as if they may not be too far behind at the big league level either with a 7-6 come-from-behind win on Friday. Third baseman Luis Valbuena, who has been mentioned in trade rumors, hit his second home run in three days.

He did all the little things early in the victory, then provided the game’s biggest hit late. Valbuena hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning after walking and scoring in his first two at-bats. He raised his average to .248.

The Cubs handed the Cardinals their fourth consecutive loss to break a two-game slump of their own. Chicago won for just the second time in nine games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-8, 4.25 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 5-2, 2.12)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Ryan Sweeney gave the Cubs a much-needed lift to help them recover from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Cardinals 7-6 Friday. Sweeney’s three-run blast tied the score in the second, and he gave the Cubs a 4-3 lead with an RBI single the following inning. The Cubs had been outscored 21-6 in their past two games, including a 13-3 loss Thursday, and seemed headed for another big loss before Sweeney helped turn things around.

--RHP Edwin Jackson showed no lingering effects from hand cramps that forced him to exit the Cubs’ 13-3 loss to the San Diego Padres early on Thursday, according to manager Rick Renteria. Jackson was removed during the sixth inning after giving up a walk and a single with the Cubs trailing 3-1. Jackson said Thursday he has dealt with similar issues in the past and that it hasn’t caused him to miss a start.

--1B Anthony Rizzo, who led the National League with 25 home runs entering Friday, singled in the third inning to extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (5-2, 2.12) looks to bounce back against the Cardinals on Saturday from his second loss. Arrieta gave up three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings during the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Arrieta has allowed just one earned run in two starts over 9 1/3 innings against St. Louis this season, but he has not factored into the decision in either start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was looking for a fastball. ... He threw me a first-pitch fastball right there.” -- 3B Luis Valbuena, who hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Cubs a 7-6 win over St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edwin Jackson left his start early on July 24 with cramps in his pitching hand, but manager Rick Renteria said Jackson was fine. Jackson, who is expected to make his next start, said July 25 it was a problem that he has dealt with before, but it has never caused him to miss a start.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6 and was transferred to Class A Kane County on July 17. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 22.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano