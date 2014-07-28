Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs wrap up their 10-game homestand with a four-game series against the struggling Colorado Rockies starting on Monday.

Left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada (0-1, 5.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Rockies left-hander Yohan Flande (0-2, 7.20 ERA).

The Cubs were looking to expand on Kyle Hendricks’ performance on Sunday. He allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings in his third major league start.

”We’re going to have to make pitches,“ Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. ”We’re going to have to do what Kyle did tonight, which is execute. It’s interesting because it looks like we’ll be facing four lefties. I think we’ve only faced 18 lefties all year. They have five left-handed starters in their rotation. We’ll mix and match, obviously.

“You may see a different look to the lineup. It’s going to be different for us to see those guys and get to the other side of the box.”

Wada will be making his third major league start. He allowed five runs in four innings against the San Diego Padres in his Wrigley Field debut July 23. Previously, He went 10-6 with a 2.77 ERA for Triple-A Iowa.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-2, 7.20 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-1, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 2.33 ERA) has given up two runs in the last 18 1/3 innings since he allowed three runs in the first inning of his major league debut against Cincinnati on July 10. He allowed one run -- on a Matt Holliday homer -- in the first inning in a 1-0 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

--1B Anthony Rizzo hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. He has batted 15-for-45 (.333) during that span. His .316 average at home this season is 64 points higher than his home batting average last season (.252).

--CF Arismendy Alcantara is hitting .263 at Wrigley Field compared to .238 on the road. He went 1-for-4 Sunday against the Cardinals.

--C Welington Castillo went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals on Sunday. He is hitting .300 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs in 11 games against St. Louis this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The big picture is that we want to win every game, but the way we’re competing and holding our own on a day-to-day basis, I think the attitude these young men have is in the right place. They’re trying to do things the right way. We just fell a little bit short.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria after a loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6 and was transferred to Class A Kane County on July 17. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 22.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano