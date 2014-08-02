Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- He has an economics degree from Dartmouth College. On Friday night, Kyle Hendricks made a quick study of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Chicago Cubs rookie allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk (intentional) in seven innings, leading his team to an 8-2 victory at Dodger Stadium. Hendricks (2-1), who pitched high school ball in nearby Orange County, said he was excited about facing the Dodgers and pitching for the first time as a pro in Dodger Stadium.

“To be honest, you focus more, I would say, when you’re pitching against a really good team,” said Hendricks, who said he bought about 40 tickets for family and friends. “Like I said before, ever hitter up and down that lineup can swing it.”

Chicago catcher Welington Castillo said everything was working for Hendricks.

”I think we had a very good plan about everybody,“ Castillo said. ”We went hitter by hitter and we executed the plan there. I think that’s why he had a lot of success. We just tried to go in and out and tried to pitch different for every hitter.

“He executed pitches. He’s really smart and he knows what he’s doing. I think all the pitches were working, but we threw a lot of fastballs in and out. His two-seam working down was the key. The most important thing is he kept the ball down.”

Kendrick also recorded his first major league hit with a single up the middle in the second inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 1-1, 3.38 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-in Ryu, 12-5, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Felix Doubront was added to the roster and placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left calf strain. Doubront was acquired Wednesday from the Boston Red Sox.

--RHP Blake Parker was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa to replace LHP Felix Doubront on the roster. Parker had been optioned to Iowa on Wednesday. This is his fifth stint with the Cubs this season. He is 1-0 with a 5.59 ERA in 9 2/3 innings.

--INF Chris Valaika had his contract selected by the club on Friday. Valaika hit .278 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs in 102 games with Triple-A Iowa. Cubs manager Ron Renteria said Valaika could play any position in the infield. He is expected to see action during the series against the Dodgers.

--SS Starlin Castro scored a season-high three runs and recorded three hits for the ninth time this season. Castro went 3-for-5 with a double.

--3B Luis Valbuena hit his ninth homer off Dodgers RHP Dan Haren in the second inning Friday night. Valbuena drove in two runs, registering an RBI single in the sixth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we had a very good plan. We went hitter by hitter and we executed the plan. I think that’s why he had a lot of success. We just tried to go in and out and tried to pitch different for every hitter.” -- Cubs C Welington Castillo after a win over Los Angeles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront ( left calf strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6 and was transferred to Class A Kane County on July 17. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 22. GM Jed Hoyer said July 29 that Fujikawa will make at least one more appearance for Iowa before he pitches for the Cubs.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Blake Parker

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano