Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

DENVER -- Javier Baez began his big league career by striking out on a seven-pitch at-bat against left-hander Brett Anderson. And Baez finished his first game in the majors with a game-winning home run in the 12th off left-hander Boone Logan to give the Chicago Cubs a 6-5 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Baez was brought up from Triple-A Iowa, where in 104 games, he batted .260 (101-for-388) with 24 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 80 RBIs. He also had 16 stolen bases and a .323 on-base percentage and a .510 slugging percentage.

On June 26, Baez faced Logan, who was on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs, and singled on a three-pitch at-bat.

“I faced him before, and he threw me all curveballs,” Baez said. “He’s got a good curveball, so I wasn’t sitting on the curveball. Tried to hit a fastball, and he threw it for me the first pitch.”

After striking out in the first, Baez grounded to third in the fourth and struck out in the sixth against left-hander Franklin Morales. Facing right-hander Matt Belisle in the seventh, Baez lined a ball to deep right to end the inning. Baez then struck out against right-hander Adam Ottavino in the 10th before compiling his first hit, first homer, first RBI and first game-winning hit when he led off the 12th.

“He had a few strikeouts, but it didn’t seem like he was anxious at all,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He’d come in to the dugout after the at-bats, and he was fine. I thought he just went out there and kept grinding, gave himself a good chance right there and got the first pitch he could hit and drove it out of the ballpark.”

When told that Renteria said he never seemed anxious, Baez said, “I take it like a spring training game with a lot of fans. I struck out three times, but I got the winning run. So that’s what’s important to the team.”

RECORD: 48-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 6-2, 2.11) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 5-1, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Javier Baez had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa, made his major league debut and hit a game-winning homer in the 12th that gave him his first career hit, home run and RBI. He is the sixth Cubs player to make his major league debut this season, joining INF-OF Arismendy Alcantara, RHP Dallas Beeler, RHP Kyle Hendricks, RHP Neil Ramirez and LHP Tsuyoshi Wada. Baez is the ninth rookie to play for the Cubs this season, joining these five players and LHP Zac Grosscup, RHP Brian Schlitter and 3B Mike Olt.

--RHP Blake Parker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room on the active roster for 2B Javier Baez. In nine games with the Cubs, Parker, 29, is 1-1 with a 6.57 ERA, allowing nine hits and four walks in 12 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts. His latest stint with the Cubs began Friday, when he was recalled from Iowa after LHP Felix Dubront (left calf strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--RHP Brian Schlitter, who pitched a scoreless 10th, worked out of trouble by getting Brandon Barnes to ground into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded. Schlitter is tied for the team lead with Justin Grimm with 52 appearances, 43 of them scoreless. He has recorded six straight scoreless outings covering 5 1/3 innings after allowing eight earned runs in four innings in a six-game span from July 8-24.

--LHP Travis Wood allowed three runs in six innings and threw just 74 pitches but was lifted in the seventh for PH Chris Valaika, who capped a three-run inning with a sacrifice fly that put the Cubs ahead 4-3. Nolan Arenado homered off Wesley Wright to tie the game in the seventh. Wood has not won a game in nine starts since June 15. In those nine outings, Wood is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA (33 earned runs, 48 2/3 innings).

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He pitched June 2 in extended spring training. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6 and was transferred to Class A Kane County on July 17. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 22. He may or may not be activated Aug. 5, when his 30-day rehab window ends.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Arismendy Alcantara

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano