Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

Kyle Hendricks, who pitched a career-high eight innings in his fifth career start and won Thursday, and second baseman Javier Baez, who hit two homers and drove in four runs and scored twice in the Chicago Cubs’ 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, again became teammates when Baez was promoted to the big leagues Tuesday.

They played together before that at Triple-A Iowa this season and at Class A Daytona for part of 2012 and at Double-A Tennessee for part of last season.

Baez played his first three games in the big leagues in this series and finished 4-for-14 (.286) with three homers, five RBIs and three runs scored. Since 1914, no Cubs player has had his first career multi-home run game in just his third career game. Baez is the second player since 1914 to have three homers in his first three career games. The other was Joe Cunningham in 1954 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Asked about the immediate impact Baez has made, Hendricks said, “It didn’t surprise me too much. I’ve seen it for a couple years. He always thrives on the big stage. He’s just obviously really fun to watch. I‘m glad he’s up here. He deserves it.”

Hendricks threw 107 pitches -- 71 strikes -- matching his career high set last Friday at Los Angeles when he also threw 107 pitches in seven innings against the Dodgers and won. Hendricks knew his pitch count was mounting but had thoughts, however fleeting, of a complete game before he set down the side in order in the eighth but in the process threw 16 pitches.

“I think I went into the eighth at around 91 (pitches),” he said. “After I went full count on the first two guys, that kind of went out the window. I was trying to get quick outs, but I was almost kind of aiming it in there so I could get quick outs so I could go out there for the ninth.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 7-6, 3.42 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 1-1, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Javier Baez went 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBIs and one run scored. He played his first three games in the big leagues in this series and finished 4-for-14 (.286) with three homers, five RBIs and three runs scored. Since 1914, no Cubs player has had his first career multi-home run game in just his third career game. The last player to have a multi-homer game within his first three career games was Yasiel Puig last season in his second career game. Baez is the second player since 1914 to have three homers in his first three career games. The other was Joe Cunningham in 1954 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks pitched a career-high eight innings and gave up six hits and two runs with one walk and four strikeouts while throwing 71 of 107 pitches for strikes. In five career starts, Hendricks has thrown at least six innings in all of them. In his past four starts, Hendricks is 3-1 with a 1.27 ERA (28 1/3 innings, 4 earned runs).

--SS Starlin Castro went 1-for-4 with a home run. He had a hit in each of the six games on the Cubs’ just-concluded road trip, going 11-for-25 (.440) with two doubles, one homer, four RBIs and six runs scored. He homered in the sixth after Javier Baez led off the inning with a homer, giving the Cubs back-to-back homers for the fourth time this year. The last time was July 22 against San Diego when Anthony Rizzo and Arismendy Alcantara did it.

--LF Chris Coghlan went hitless in three at-bats with a walk, ending his seven-game hitting streak. Coghlan has reached base safely in 30 of his past 32 games, dating to June 30 and has hit safely in 26 of those games. In that span, Coghlan is 42-for-109 (.385) with 13 doubles, four homers, 17 RBIs and more walks (16) than strikeouts (14).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today, I thought he had some really good approaches. Gave himself a chance, and he was able to put the barrel on the baseball and do some damage.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, after 2B Javier Baez went 3-for-4 with four RBIs Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Junior Lake

OF Justin Ruggiano