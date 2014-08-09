Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Another piece of the future arrived at Wrigley Field on Friday.

The Chicago Cubs top prospect Javier Baez made his home debut as the team dropped a 4-3 decision in 10 innings to the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a three-game series.

Slotted second in the lineup, the Cubs second baseman had already made a splash on Thursday at Colorado, going 4-for-14 with three home runs and five RBIs in his first three games so far.

“He’s been pretty impressive,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “His first game he had a couple of strikeouts. I think he was just trying to show everyone he belongs here. But I think he settled down. He’s a pretty calm individual and I don’t think the (attention) is really affecting him too much.”

Baez, 21, got his first taste of Wrigley Field during pre-game batting practice and singled to left in his first at-bat.

He went 1-for-5 on the day and is 4-for-9 in his last two games after going 1-for-10 in his first two.

Baez, drafted by the Cubs in the 2011 draft, batted .323 with 23 home runs and 80 RBIs in 104 games at Triple-A Iowa this season.

Cubs president Theo Epstein said Baez’ fellow prospect -- third baseman Kris Bryant -- won’t likely be called up.

“I still don’t foresee a scenario where Kris gets called up this year -- his first full professional season,” Epstein said. “It would really take extraordinary circumstances to call up anybody in his first professional season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 7-9, 4.08 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 6-11, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada made his fifth career big league start and earned a no-decision in a respectable outing Friday, working six-plus innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits. He struck out six while walking just one. But a seventh inning run proved to be his undoing. “With the level of hitters I‘m getting more and more comfortable, but I wasn’t able to do my job in the most important situation in the seventh inning,” Wada said.

--2B Javier Baez went 1-for-5 with a first inning single in his Wrigley Field debut. The Cubs prospect, called up earlier in the week from Triple-A Iowa, is 4-for-9 in his last two games after going 1-for-10 in his first two. “He’s been pretty impressive,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “His first game he had a couple of strikeouts. I think he was just trying to show everyone he belongs here. But I think he settled down. He’s a pretty calm individual and I don’t think the (attention) is really affecting him too much.”

--LHP Cole Hamels is not coming to the Cubs from the Phillies after all. The Chicago Tribune reported Friday afternoon that the Phillies had pulled Hamels back from waivers after the Cubs made a claim this week. Philadelphia wanted a couple of Chicago prospects which the Cubs weren’t willing to give up, the Tribune said. Hamels was 6-6 with a 2.42 ERA in 20 starts this season.

--RHP Jacob Turner was acquired by the Cubs in a deal announced Friday afternoon that sent minor league right-handed pitchers Jose Arias and Tyler Bremer to the Marlins. Turner, 23, is 9-21 with a 4.77 ERA in 53 major league appearances (45 starts) over the past four seasons with Detroit (2011-12) and Miami (2012-14). He has split the 2014 season between Miami’s rotation and bullpen, going 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA in 20 appearances, 12 as a starter.

--OF Ryan Kalish was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Jacob Turner after he was acquired via trade on Friday. Kalish was batting .242 with no home runs and five RBIs in 39 games for the Cubs this season.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (6-11, 5.66 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season and 12th at home. He’s 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts in four career starts against the Rays. Jackson picked up his first win since June 20 in his last start on Aug. 3 at the Dodgers. He allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking none in six innings of work. Jackson has pitched for eight teams in all or part of the past 12 seasons.

--RHP Jose Arias was traded by the Cubs to Miami on Friday in exchange for RHP Jacob Turner. Signed by the Cubs as a free agent in 2010, he posted a 1.77 ERA in 25 games and allowed just 24 hits and a .168 average by opponents while at Class A Kane County.

--RHP Tyler Bremer was traded by the Cubs to the Marlins on Friday. A 27th round pick out of Baylor in 2012, he had a 2.43 ERA with 12 saves in 37 innings for Class A Kane County this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wada pitched well today. He deserved a better fate today.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria on LHP Tsuyoshi Wada after a loss to Tampa Bay on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Jacob Turner

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Junior Lake

OF Justin Ruggiano